DUBAI, UAE - Nov. 18, 2026 - Yalla Group delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of 2026, with revenue reaching US$90.4 million and exceeding the upper end of its guidance range. Game services revenue accelerated 13.7% year over year, driven by contributions from new titles.

Earnings Gain Momentum

Yalla Group generated revenues of US$90.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 0.9% year over year. Net income reached US$32.7 million, representing a net margin of 36.2%, while Non-GAAP net income stood at US$37.6 million, with a margin of 41.5%.

The more significant development came from the revenue mix. Chatting services generated US$50.3 million, while game services contributed US$38.4 million, up 13.7% year over year. Gaming now accounts for approximately 42.5% of total revenues, reflecting its growing contribution to the Group's overall business.

This progress was supported by initial contributions from new titles launched during the year, alongside sustained monetization across established products. Although selling and marketing expenses increased 73.3% year over year to US$16.6 million, primarily due to user acquisition and new-game promotion, Yalla maintained healthy profitability.

The company's financial position remains solid. As of September 30, 2026, cash, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments totaled US$772.2 million. During the first nine months, Yalla repurchased shares for US$28.4 million and continued its US$150 million share repurchase program. These initiatives reflect management's confidence in the company's long-term prospects and commitment to balancing business investment with shareholder returns.

Stable Core Businesses

Yalla's established products continued to demonstrate strong user engagement, with average monthly active users reaching 47.2 million, up 8.8% year over year. Paying users increased to 12.1 million, up 6.2% year over year and 11.2% quarter over quarter, reflecting the continued effectiveness of the company's operating initiatives in supporting user conversion and monetization.

Yalla Ludo delivered several notable operational achievements. The seventh season of its Carnival event generated the highest revenue among all previous seasons, while the newly introduced“Warriors' Legend League Challenge” significantly increased player participation. These results reflect the value of ongoing content updates and event-based operations in maintaining user interest.

Another highlight came from 101 Okey Yalla, where both average monthly revenue and the number of paying users reached record highs, each growing by more than 30%. The company also increased the frequency of activities in chatrooms, encouraging more interaction among users.

By combining game content with social features, Yalla continues to explore different ways to deepen engagement and create additional monetization opportunities within its existing user communities.

Gaming Expands Globally

Yalla is continuing to broaden its gaming portfolio through distribution partnerships and internally developed titles. The company formed a new partnership with a developer to launch an ocean-themed SLG title across North America, Europe and the Middle East in Q3. The game launched on Google Play and the App Store in September. Its early gross billings performance was encouraging, with Yalla continuing to invest in marketing and user acquisition to support its growth.

Another desert-themed SLG title underwent a comprehensive upgrade in visual design and live operations during the quarter. A further rollout is planned for the fourth quarter, with the aim of attracting more traffic and improving conversion and monetization. Alongside these projects, Yalla is developing a broader pipeline of casual and hyper-casual games.

Management has identified revenue growth as a key strategic priority for the coming year, with the games business expected to play a central role. The focus will cover both game publishing and new self-developed titles.

Beyond game development and distribution, Yalla is also seeking to strengthen its international industry presence. In August, the company joined the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne. The company also shared its development story alongside Dubai, further strengthening its ties with local government entities and highlighting its leading position in the Middle East's digital entertainment industry.

Alongside its gaming expansion, Yalla is exploring the role of artificial intelligence in both business development and operational efficiency. The company is assessing AI-powered social and gaming products with potential monetization opportunities among MENA users. Within its game development teams, it is also expanding the use of AI-assisted programming and automated testing.

Looking Ahead

For the fourth quarter of 2026, Yalla expects revenue of US$83 million to US$90 million, above its previous guidance range. Given the company's relatively conservative approach to revenue outlook, this higher guidance offers investors greater confidence in near-term growth.

The key question is whether new gaming titles can build on their early progress and contribute more substantially to overall results. With established social products providing a solid foundation and new partnerships and launches expanding its gaming portfolio, Yalla is working toward a more diversified revenue structure and broader growth drivers.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality.