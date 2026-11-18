MENAFN - GetNews)5TH WHEEL, an electric mobility brand focused on innovative personal transportation, onannounced the nationwide retail launch of three electric scooter models - V10MAX, AURAPRO, and SUPERX - at more than 780 Best Buy stores across the United States in-store displays bring 5TH WHEEL's electric mobility lineup closer to consumers across the U.S.

The launch features dedicated in-store product displays, allowing customers to explore the scooters' designs, features, and engineering up close. This expansion marks a significant milestone for 5TH WHEEL, strengthening its retail presence and making electric mobility more accessible to consumers nationwide.

"We're excited to bring 5TH WHEEL to more than 780 Best Buy stores nationwide," said Howard Wu, Senior Manager at 5TH WHEEL. "With dedicated in-store displays, customers can now experience our products up close and discover the innovation behind each model."

Three Models. Three Distinct Riding Experiences.

The new Best Buy lineup features three electric scooters designed for different riding preferences and lifestyles.

5TH WHEEL V10MAX - Everyday Mobility Made Simple

Designed for convenience and practicality, the V10MAX combines streamlined styling, everyday functionality, and affordability, making it an accessible choice for short-distance transportation and recreational riding.

5TH WHEEL AURAPRO - Stand Out with 270° Customizable Ambient Deck Lighting

Featuring signature 270-degree customizable ambient deck lighting, the AURAPRO allows riders to personalize their scooter's appearance with distinctive illumination. Its contemporary design combines modern aesthetics with everyday functionality for a unique riding experience.

5TH WHEEL SUPERX - Bold Design. Dynamic Performance.

With a robust frame and performance-inspired styling, the SUPERX offers a rugged design for riders seeking a more substantial and dynamic electric scooter experience.

Nationwide In-Store Experience and Availability

All three models are featured on dedicated displays at participating Best Buy stores, allowing shoppers to explore the products in person before purchasing.

The V10MAX, AURAPRO, and SUPERX are available at participating Best Buy locations nationwide and through BestBuy. Product assortment, display availability, and inventory may vary by location.

About 5TH WHEEL

5TH WHEEL is an electric mobility brand dedicated to creating innovative, stylish, and accessible personal transportation solutions. With a growing portfolio of electric scooters and electric bicycles, 5TH WHEEL combines modern design, practical functionality, and rider-focused engineering to make electric mobility a convenient part of everyday life.