MENAFN - GetNews)After thriving on its voice chat services during its first decade,(YALA) made a sharp pivot last year with its decision to focus more heavily on its new gaming business, whose users were more willing to pay to play. Now, that bet is starting to pay off, as the company notched several major milestones in its latest quarterly report released on Monday.

After thriving on its voice chat services during its first decade, Yalla Group Ltd. (YALA) made a sharp pivot last year with its decision to focus more heavily on its new gaming business, whose users were more willing to pay to play. Now, that bet is starting to pay off, as the company notched several major milestones in its latest quarterly report released on Monday.

Leading that list, Yalla reported a return to overall revenue growth for the first time in a year, led by double-digit gains for its games business. The company also notched its first paying user growth in nearly two years, again, reflecting a greater willingness to pay among the more serious gamers Yalla is chasing. Yalla said it expects its revenue growth to accelerate through the end of this year, returning to the double-digit range next year.

Luckily for Yalla, the company has plenty of financial resources to support its growth initiatives, including $772.2 million in cash and short-term deposits at the end of September, up from $754.6 million at the end of last year.

“We delivered robust third-quarter results, supported by the resilience of our legacy businesses and new contributions from our gaming initiatives,” said Yang Tao, Yalla's founder, chairman and CEO.“Meanwhile, our new gaming initiatives began contributing to revenues as anticipated, complementing our core business and diversifying our growth drivers.” He added that Yalla's new gaming initiative will be its“top strategic priority next year.”

Yalla originally focused on chat services, with casual gaming as an extension of that. Its chat services are still its biggest revenue source, providing $50.3 million, or 56% of its $90.4 million in revenue during the third quarter.

But that percentage has been shrinking lately as the company's newer business for more serious gamers began ramping up in the second half of the year. While chat services revenue fell year-on-year in the third quarter, game revenue more than offset that with 13.7% growth to $38.4 million, accelerating from 11.6% growth in the previous quarter. As the gaming business gained momentum, the company's paying users rose 6.2% year-on-year to 12.1 million in the latest quarter, marking the first rise for that metric since the fourth quarter of 2024.

Those gains lifted Yalla to overall 0.9% revenue growth for the quarter year-on-year. The company said it expects that growth to accelerate through the rest of the year and into 2027. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $83 million to $90 million, which would represent 7.2% growth from last year's $83.9 million at the top of that range.

Return to double-digit growth

Yalla wowed investors with its double- and even triple-digit growth in its early days, when it seized on its status as a leading provider of social media services in the underserved Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market. But as others discovered the market and the company's own core services matured, that growth slowed.

Now, with the new gaming initiative, Yang said the company expects to return to its double-digit growth days next year. Reflecting that, three analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expect the company's revenue to rise about 12% next year to $383 million from a forecast $342 million this year.

Yalla's new gaming strategy is built on a hybrid of self-developed games and its game distribution business through partnerships with other developers. In keeping with its Middle Eastern roots, its first initiative was a desert-themed SLG game launched in April this year.

That game recently underwent“a comprehensive upgrade to both its visuals and gameplay” in the third quarter, executives said on the company's earnings call. Following that effort, Yalla is preparing to promote the new version online and launch a broader marketing rollout in the fourth quarter.

Meantime, the company also announced the third-quarter launch of its second SLG title, an ocean-themed game, in a new partnership with“an emerging SLG developer built by veterans from top-tier SLG studios.” Under the partnership, Yalla is handling global distribution for the game in key markets like North America, Europe and the Middle East. Following its launch on Google Play and the App Store in September, the game exceeded $2 million in gross billings for Yalla in October.

“Since launch, it has recorded strong momentum in gross billings, an encouraging early indication of its market potential,” said Yang.“We will continue to invest in marketing and user acquisition to support this title's growth.”

Yalla boasts very strong margins, the result of its fiscal conservatism and careful cost controls. Its net margin stood at 36.2% in the third quarter, and its non-GAAP net margin was an even higher 41.5%, although the company's net income fell to $32.7 million in the third quarter from $40.7 million a year earlier.

The company attributed the decline to heavier spending on R&D and marketing, both of which are needed to build its new game business. Yang said the company will continue to focus on prudent spending, while also noting that it will step up its cost and efficiency initiatives to help balance the increased investments to maintain a healthy net margin as the gaming business ramps up.

“We will further adjust operations to optimize the group's efficiency and reduce costs, and scale back user acquisition spending on certain products that are not yet delivering revenue or solid returns,” he said.“The freed-up financial and talent resources will be reallocated to support our most promising new projects.”

Yalla's shares rose 4.4% the day after the announcement, and have largely been in a holding pattern recently as investors wait for stronger signs of contributions from the new gaming initiative. The company's stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.1, similar to ratios for other midsized gaming firms like IGG (0799) and Zengame (2660). But success for the new gaming business could provide some upside as the company chases higher valuations for leading game companies like Tencent (0700) and NetEase (NTES; 9999), with ratios of 13 and 17, respectively.

About Yalla Group Limited:

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality.