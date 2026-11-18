MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Barbados signed a joint communiqué on Wednesday establishing formal diplomatic relations, aimed at strengthening bilateral friendship and institutionalizing cooperation across political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific fields in service of mutual interests.

The communiqué was signed on behalf of their respective governments by Jordan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Walid Khalid Obeidat, and Barbados's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador François Jackman, at the headquarters of Jordan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

//Petra// AF