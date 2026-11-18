MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Public Works and Housing, operating through its Ain Al-Basha Public Works Office in coordination with the local administrative governor and security agencies, carried out a campaign to remove encroachments and violations along the right-of-way of Jordan Street as part of ongoing efforts to maintain traffic safety and ensure safe road use.

According to a ministry statement on Wednesday, field teams working alongside municipal authorities cleared roadside obstructions and shut down non-compliant structures in accordance with applicable regulations.

The ministry affirmed that it will continue inspection and enforcement campaigns in coordination with administrative governors, security forces, and relevant authorities, stressing zero tolerance for right-of-way encroachments or violations that compromise public safety and obstruct traffic flow.

It added that the measures fall within its mandate to protect road corridors, uphold public order, and respond to citizen complaints, thereby enhancing road safety and maintaining smooth traffic movement.

//Petra// AF