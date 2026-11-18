MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes posted mixed performances on Wednesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices fell nearly $3 to $83.12 a barrel.

During the day's trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points, or 1.12%.

In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite rose nearly 100 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 declined about 15 points, or 0.25%.

//Petra// AF