Wall Street Stocks Mixed As U.S. Oil Prices Fall Nearly $3 A Barrel
New York, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes posted mixed performances on Wednesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices fell nearly $3 to $83.12 a barrel.
During the day's trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points, or 1.12%.
In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite rose nearly 100 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 declined about 15 points, or 0.25%.
//Petra// AF
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