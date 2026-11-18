MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield situation as of 22:00.

“A total of 205 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 55 airstrikes, dropping 181 guided glide bombs. In addition, it deployed 2,960 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,523 attacks on settlements and our troops' positions,” the statement said.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, Russian forces launched three assaults, carried out one airstrike, dropping one guided glide bomb, and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 56 times, including four attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times near the settlements of Okhrimivka, Riznykove and Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces launched one assault toward Mytrofanivka.

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On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled five attempts by Russian troops to advance toward Myrne, Zarichne, Lyman and Yampil. One engagement is ongoing.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces thwarted 12 attempts by Russian troops to advance near the settlements of Pyskunivka, Kryva Luka, Yampil and Mykolaivka. One of the attacks is ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces attempted to improve their positions by attacking toward Malynivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian assaults near the town of Kostiantynivka and toward the settlements of Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Kucheriv Yar, Toretske, Sofiivka and Vilne.

Russian forces launched 17 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hannivka, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Novofedorivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopidhhorodne. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

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Preliminary estimates indicate that Russian forces lost 73 troops killed and seven wounded on this axis today. Ukrainian forces destroyed ten vehicles, two pieces of special equipment and 31 enemy shelters. They also damaged a tank, two vehicles, three artillery pieces, three pieces of special equipment, a UAV command-and-control post and 79 enemy shelters. A total of 162 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks toward the settlements of Dolynka and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces attempted to advance toward Zarichne.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

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No significant changes in the situation were recorded on other axes, the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine had reached approximately 1,629,010 personnel as of November 18, 2026, including 1,970 over the previous day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine