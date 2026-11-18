MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by Newsmaker, citing Moldova's General Inspectorate of Police.

According to police, the debris was found on the evening of November 17 in a forest near the village, approximately 50 metres from the Ukrainian border. The area was cordoned off, and specialists from the bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene.

Following an inspection, experts established that the wreckage belonged to a Gerbera-2 drone. Signs of impact with the ground and an explosion near a tree were also found at the site.

Seven drones enter Moldovan airspace

Police clarified that the debris was scattered over a radius of approximately 25 metres. The drone's engine was found 10 metres from the impact crater.

That same evening, police received several reports of falling drones and explosion sounds in Chisinau, as well as in the Orhei and Florești districts. Bomb disposal specialists were dispatched to investigate the reports. Later, law enforcement officials reported another suspected explosion over a forest near the village of Baxani in Soroca district.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 17, seven drones violating Moldova's airspace were detected amid Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

In response to the attacks, Moldova also temporarily closed six border crossing points with Ukraine.

Photo: General Inspectorate of Police of the Republic of Moldova