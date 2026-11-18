MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the assessment was published by the Electronic Grain Exchange.

"Between November 8 and November 16, Russian forces attacked 12 Ukrainian oilseed processing plants. The attacks left workers dead or injured, while some facilities were forced to suspend operations. Processors are scaling back throughput and limiting inventories of finished products as they seek to improve safety conditions, effectively curbing domestic demand for rapeseed," the report said.

Export bid prices for rapeseed in Ukraine increased by UAH 500-1,000 per tonne over the week to UAH 19,900-21,000 per tonne delivered to Odesa and UAH 21,000-22,000 per tonne delivered to Danube ports. Prices for deliveries to terminals near the western border remained at UAH 21,000-22,000 per tonne.

Bid prices for truck-delivered Ukrainian rapeseed at Romania's port of Constanta rose by $10 per tonne to $570-575 per tonne. Prices for December-January delivery to the Czech Republic increased by EUR 5-10 per tonne to EUR 520-525 per tonne.

Korolivskyiplant in Kirovohrad region destroyed following Russian strike

During the first 12 days of November, Ukraine exported 98,000 tonnes of rapeseed, down from 135,400 tonnes in the corresponding period of October. Rapeseed oil exports fell to 14,800 tonnes from 40,500 tonnes, equivalent to roughly 35,000 tonnes of rapeseed.

Analysts said the decline in shipments was primarily driven by longer rail bottlenecks at Ukraine's western border and a $10-20 per tonne increase in road freight rates caused by a shortage of trucks and lengthy border queues.

As previously reported, Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said Ukraine exported 230,000 tonnes of vegetable oil between November 1 and November 15, indicating that exports continue despite security challenges and temporary disruptions at some processing facilities.