MENAFN - The Conversation) The annual AFL national draft – held over two nights this Thursday and Friday – introduces a new group of players who may become the competition's next stars.

But their begin long before draft night. For the most part, they start at local junior clubs, where they learn the game, develop their skills and become part of a football community.

This poses several interesting questions:

where do these players first pick up a football? does the geographical location of their junior club tell us something about where AFL talent is emerging? and, are there any trends?

To answer these questions, we examined the junior club locations of the 317 players selected in the national draft between 2021 and 2025.

Where does AFL talent begin?

Our research highlights the concentration of draftees from Australia's traditional football states.

Victoria accounted for 166 of the 317 players (52%), followed by South Australia with 52 (16%) and Western Australia with 48 (15%). Together, these three states accounted for about 84% of newly drafted players for the past five years.

These figures are perhaps unsurprising given the established football cultures, participation bases and talent pathways in Australia's traditional football states.

Yet, New South Wales and Queensland are growing. In 2021 the two states accounted for just three drafted players (5% of the drafted player pool). Last year, this number grew to 14 (24% of the drafted player pool).

Most of this growth came through so-called“northern academies”, which the AFL introduced to help clubs in NSW and Queensland identify and develop young talent. These academies accounted for ten of the 14 NSW and Queensland draftees in 2025.

This increase may reflect the growth of Australian football participation in these markets, alongside the development of more established junior participation and talent pathways.

What about cities v rural areas?

When looking beyond state boundaries, our data show about 59% of players began their football journeys at metropolitan clubs. A further 26% originate from larger regional centres (such as Geelong or the Gold Coast).

The final 15% began playing at clubs in smaller regional towns and remote communities. These locations often have limited access to specialist coaching and facilities, while there are greater distances from development programs.

The contribution from these smaller communities is particularly noteworthy. It highlights the need for AFL talent identification systems to reach beyond metropolitan areas and established regional football pathways.

More than just a postcode

When it comes to talent identification and development in sport, much of the discussion has focused on where athletes are born and whether particular geographical environments are associated with producing more elite performers.

Research on“the birthplace effect” suggests athletes from smaller communities can sometimes be over-represented at elite levels.

This may be due to smaller communities offering greater opportunities for informal play and diverse sporting experiences, or young athletes training and competing against older players. But these potential advantages can be offset by limited access to facilities, specialist coaching and competition opportunities.

Of course, birthplace and the location of athletes' participation in organised sport are not necessarily the same thing. Junior clubs can therefore provide a useful, although not complete, indication of the environment in which sporting journeys begin.

It is important not to assume a particular postcode or community produces talent simply because several drafted players emerge from there. Population size, participation rates, club structures and facilities all shape these patterns.

Are we looking in the right places?

For the AFL and its clubs, understanding where players begin their football journeys has practical implications for talent identification and development.

If drafted players are consistently emerging from certain communities, it is worth understanding what those environments offer and whether other communities can learn from them.

This is particularly relevant when considering regional and remote communities, where a relatively small junior participation base can still produce AFL draftees.

Talent identification systems need to reach beyond the most visible competitions and established pathways to recognise players developing in a diverse range of football environments.

Understanding where talent starts

This is a snapshot of five drafts – it doesn't explain why communities produce players or measure the full pathway.

Nevertheless, it provides a useful starting point. By examining where players enter organised football, we can begin to understand the geographical environments associated with the development of elite Australian football talent.

The next challenge is to look beyond the number of players coming from each state or postcode and understand the opportunities available within those communities.

If the AFL wants to continue expanding its talent pool, it needs to understand not only where its next generation of players is coming from, but whether young people across Australia have equitable opportunities to begin and progress their football journeys.