TSX Heavily Bruised
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index fell to a more than four-month low on Wednesday as falling metal prices weighed on miners, while traders assessed developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks.
The TSX slumbered 737.25 points, or 2.1%, to close Wednesday at 34,578.05.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.12 cents to 69.81 cents U.S.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
Fairfax shares began Wednesday up $32.27, or 1.2%, to $2,693.47.
Elsewhere, gold issues were shoved around, with Iamgold down $1.74, or 7.1%, to $22.68, while Equinox Gold doffed 95 cents, or 6.7%. to $13.14.
Among other metals, Ero Copper sank $4.41, or 11.5%, to $34.19, while Lundin Mining surrendered $2.72, or nearly 10%, to $24.64.
Among energy plays, Baytex Energy faded 37 cents, or 6.2%, to $5.65, while CES Energy faltered 93 cents, or 4.5%, to $19.85.
Consumer discretionary stocks tried to pull things higher, with Canadian Tire up $5.23, or 2.4%, to $222.59, while Linamar gathered $1.25, or 1.5%, to $85.84.
In real-estate, Choice Properties REIT units gained 31 cents, or 2%, to $15.66, while Colliers International perked $2.51, or 1.9%, to $132.38.
In health-care, Bausch Health Companies captured 42 cents, or 3.5%, to $12.52, while Sienna Senior Living took on three cents to $20.46.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed efforts to reach a trade agreement during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference in China.
Meanwhile, Carney's office added Canada and China are widening market access for financial firms, giving both countries more tools to respond to periods of financial stress.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in
September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 21 points, or 2.8%, to 743.66.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were higher nevertheless, with consumer discretionary stocks gaining 0.9%, while real-estate and health-care each ahead 0.8%.
The five laggards were weighed most by gold, down 5.4%, materials, off 5.3%, and energy tailed off 3.7%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as Nvidia shares lost momentum following the chipmaker's better-than-expected earnings report.
The 30-stock index plunged 561.52 points, or 1.1%, to 50,197.90.
The S&P 500 decreased 16.98 points, or 0.2%, to 7,323.55
The tech-heavy NASDAQ climbed 101.5 points, 0.4% to 24,429.89.
Shares of Nvidia were more than 2% lower, reversing course from earlier gains after the company's profit and revenue in the third quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also lifted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, calling for 75% growth year over year.
The report marked the chipmaker's first since Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO, a move that came days after he admitted to an affair with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy.
The company's board chair, Harvey Jones, said at the start of the earnings call that the board doesn't intend to bring Huang back as chief executive.
The Dow was also weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth as well as energy name Chevron and industrial giant Caterpillar. UnitedHealth lost 8%, while Chevron and Caterpillar declined more than 3% and nearly 2%, respectively.
Looking ahead, traders were awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting. Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.06% from 5.10% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped $3.08 to $82.93 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $130.70 to $3,744.20 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index fell to a more than four-month low on Wednesday as falling metal prices weighed on miners, while traders assessed developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks.
The TSX slumbered 737.25 points, or 2.1%, to close Wednesday at 34,578.05.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.12 cents to 69.81 cents U.S.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
Fairfax shares began Wednesday up $32.27, or 1.2%, to $2,693.47.
Elsewhere, gold issues were shoved around, with Iamgold down $1.74, or 7.1%, to $22.68, while Equinox Gold doffed 95 cents, or 6.7%. to $13.14.
Among other metals, Ero Copper sank $4.41, or 11.5%, to $34.19, while Lundin Mining surrendered $2.72, or nearly 10%, to $24.64.
Among energy plays, Baytex Energy faded 37 cents, or 6.2%, to $5.65, while CES Energy faltered 93 cents, or 4.5%, to $19.85.
Consumer discretionary stocks tried to pull things higher, with Canadian Tire up $5.23, or 2.4%, to $222.59, while Linamar gathered $1.25, or 1.5%, to $85.84.
In real-estate, Choice Properties REIT units gained 31 cents, or 2%, to $15.66, while Colliers International perked $2.51, or 1.9%, to $132.38.
In health-care, Bausch Health Companies captured 42 cents, or 3.5%, to $12.52, while Sienna Senior Living took on three cents to $20.46.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed efforts to reach a trade agreement during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference in China.
Meanwhile, Carney's office added Canada and China are widening market access for financial firms, giving both countries more tools to respond to periods of financial stress.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in
September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 21 points, or 2.8%, to 743.66.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were higher nevertheless, with consumer discretionary stocks gaining 0.9%, while real-estate and health-care each ahead 0.8%.
The five laggards were weighed most by gold, down 5.4%, materials, off 5.3%, and energy tailed off 3.7%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as Nvidia shares lost momentum following the chipmaker's better-than-expected earnings report.
The 30-stock index plunged 561.52 points, or 1.1%, to 50,197.90.
The S&P 500 decreased 16.98 points, or 0.2%, to 7,323.55
The tech-heavy NASDAQ climbed 101.5 points, 0.4% to 24,429.89.
Shares of Nvidia were more than 2% lower, reversing course from earlier gains after the company's profit and revenue in the third quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also lifted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, calling for 75% growth year over year.
The report marked the chipmaker's first since Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO, a move that came days after he admitted to an affair with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy.
The company's board chair, Harvey Jones, said at the start of the earnings call that the board doesn't intend to bring Huang back as chief executive.
The Dow was also weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth as well as energy name Chevron and industrial giant Caterpillar. UnitedHealth lost 8%, while Chevron and Caterpillar declined more than 3% and nearly 2%, respectively.
Looking ahead, traders were awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting. Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.06% from 5.10% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped $3.08 to $82.93 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $130.70 to $3,744.20 U.S. an ounce.
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