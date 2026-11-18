MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York's November 5 request covers four beach and dune projects damaged in the September 25-28 nor'easter. Damage to private homes and businesses is handled through each owner's own insurance policies.

Suffolk County, NY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Claims Associates, a licensed public adjuster Suffolk County homeowners and business owners can hire directly, has opened storm damage claim reviews for Suffolk County properties damaged in the September 25-28 nor'easter. The announcement follows New York's November 5 request for federal help to repair four coastal storm risk management projects the storm damaged, including Fire Island to Montauk Point. That request covers public beaches and dunes. It does not pay for repairs to private homes and businesses, which are handled through each owner's own flood, homeowners, or commercial policy. Republic Claims Associates serves Suffolk County from its Hampton Bays office in the Town of Southampton.







Republic Claims Associates is a public adjuster Suffolk County owners call for large loss claims.

Key facts



The request: announced November 5, 2026 by Governor Kathy Hochul and submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)

Projects: four coastal storm risk management projects, including Fire Island to Montauk Point and Fire Island Inlet and Shores Westerly

Storm: the September 25-28, 2026 nor'easter

Still pending: the Governor's October 27 request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Nassau and Suffolk Counties

Founded: 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA, a public adjuster for 43 years

Claims handled: tens of thousands, totaling more than $1 billion Hampton Bays office: 142 A Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

At the Governor's direction, DEC submitted the request after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told project sponsors on October 5 that the nor'easter was eligible for consideration under its rehabilitation assistance program, according to the Governor's office. The four projects are East Rockaway Inlet to Rockaway Inlet, Jones Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet, Fire Island to Montauk Point, and Fire Island Inlet and Shores Westerly. The state worked with Suffolk County and the Towns of Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Southampton, and East Hampton, along with other partners, to document the damage. The request seeks to restore the projects to their intended design conditions. No federal award has been announced.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said coastal communities rely on "strong beaches and dunes" to help protect people, property, and infrastructure.

The storm's damage reached well past the shoreline. The Governor's office described winds above 80 mph, major coastal flooding, downed trees and power lines, and beach erosion, particularly on Long Island and in New York City, in its October 27 announcement. Governor Hochul declared a state emergency for eight counties during the storm, including Suffolk, according to FingerLakes1.

The Governor also asked on October 27 for a Major Disaster Declaration covering Nassau and Suffolk Counties. As of the state's November 5 announcement, it had not been granted. If approved, it would fund the counties through FEMA's Public Assistance program, which pays for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water and wastewater facilities, schools, and parks. Both requests are aimed at public property. As the state describes them, neither would repair a private home or reimburse a business.

Public Adjuster Suffolk County Homeowners Can Hire for Flood, Wind, and Shoreline Damage

The adjuster an insurance company sends to a damaged property works for the insurer. A public adjuster is licensed to work for the policyholder. As a Suffolk County public adjuster, Republic Claims Associates inspects the damage, reviews the policy, prepares a line-item building estimate and a contents inventory, files the claim, and negotiates the settlement with the carrier.

Nor'easter claims in Suffolk County usually split in two. Water that comes in from the bay or the ocean is generally excluded from homeowners and commercial policies and is paid under a flood policy, usually through the National Flood Insurance Program. Wind damage, such as a torn roof or a tree through a wall, generally falls under the homeowners or commercial policy. Republic Claims Associates handles both, including flood damage claims for basements, first floors, and building systems. It also handles large loss claims, meaning major structural damage to a home or commercial building.

A claim review covers the records a carrier will ask for:



The date and cause of each loss, and which policy it falls under

Photos of every affected room, crawl space, garage, and mechanical system before cleanup

Damage to decks, docks, bulkheads, and other structures near the water, and whether the policy covers them

A list of damaged contents, made before anything goes to the curb For businesses, a record of the income lost while closed for repairs

"Flood and wind damage are paid under different policies, so we sort out which policy covers each loss before anything is filed," said Frank Rivela, SPPA, founder of Republic Claims Associates. "Property owners should photograph the damage before cleanup and list every damaged item before it goes to the curb."

Republic Claims Associates is paid a percentage of what it recovers on each claim. It handles homes, rentals, and commercial buildings. It does not handle auto claims.

Choosing a Public Adjuster in Suffolk County, NY: Hampton Bays Office, Licensing, and Experience

Frank Rivela founded Republic Claims Associates in 1989 and has spent 43 years as a public adjuster. He holds the Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA) designation. The firm, also known as Adjusters On Call, has handled tens of thousands of claims and more than $1 billion in property claims. It is a member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA).

Republic Claims Associates is licensed and accredited in 47 states, with offices in Hampton Bays, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. That lets the same firm handle a claim at a Suffolk County home and at a second home in another state.

Suffolk County property owners with nor'easter damage or a large loss claim can call Republic Claims Associates at (800) 246-4417 or visit its office at 142 A Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.

About Republic Claims Associates

Republic Claims Associates Inc., also known as Adjusters On Call, is a public adjusting firm founded in 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA. The firm represents homeowners and business owners in fire, water, flood, wind, storm, theft, and business interruption claims, with offices in Hampton Bays, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.







Republic Claims Associates, a public adjuster Suffolk County owners hire for large loss claims, has handled over $1 billion in claims.

Press Inquiries

Republic Claims Associates Inc.

adjusters [at] rcaclaims.com

(718) 948-4308



6386 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309