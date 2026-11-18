Rosedil has introduced Rosedil capsules, an oral supplement combining biotin, four further vitamins, two minerals and an extract of the horsetail plant, intended for adults who give hair care a steady place in their personal routine. Ordering is open as of today, the company says.

Two capsules make up a serving of Rosedil, so each bottle of 60 lasts 30 days. On the Supplement Facts panel, all eight ingredients have amounts and seven have percent Daily Values: the list opens with 157 mg of vitamin C, climbs to 4,620 mcg with biotin and closes with 25 mg of horsetail extract, the one line without a Daily Value. The bottle is marked "Assembled in the USA."









Rosedil Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Rosedil capsules are described by the company as an everyday formula for adults resting on five vitamins, two minerals and a single botanical. Biotin carries by far the highest percent Daily Value on the panel, and horsetail is its only plant ingredient. Every ingredient is listed with an individual amount, which means the label contains no proprietary blend and no undisclosed quantities.

Amounts, directions, storage lines and a caution make up the label, which promises no results, and this announcement promises none either. In the company's framing, Rosedil takes its place among an adult's daily habits, next to the rest of a personal care routine.

Rosedil Ingredients: Eight Lines on the Supplement Facts Panel

The Rosedil ingredients form a short list of five vitamins, two minerals and one plant extract, each named with its form and amount. Each has a research history of its own, yet how much of that work applies to a finished capsule depends on the form, the amount, the length of each study and the adults who took part. Below, each of the Rosedil capsules ingredients from the back of the bottle is described in turn, starting with biotin, the line with the largest Daily Value figure.

Biotin (4,620 mcg)

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water-soluble B vitamin present in eggs, salmon, pork, sunflower seeds, nuts and sweet potatoes. Each two-capsule serving of Rosedil provides 4,620 mcg, shown on the panel as 15,400% of a Daily Value set at just 30 mcg; percentages of this size are common for the vitamin for exactly that reason. Biotin is a regular ingredient in hair, skin and nail formulas, and the published work on biotin and hair consists mostly of individual case reports and small studies. Intake at this level can throw off certain laboratory results, so adults taking Rosedil should tell their doctor about it ahead of any lab test. The 4,620 mcg figure describes what a serving contains, not what it does.

Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid (157 mg)

Vitamin C appears on the Rosedil panel as ascorbic acid, the plain form of the vitamin found in oranges, kiwifruit, strawberries, red and green peppers, broccoli and tomatoes. A serving supplies 157 mg, listed as 174% of its Daily Value. The vitamin dissolves in water, and research on it spans many decades and many designs, with conclusions that depend on the amount, the period of use and how much vitamin C participants already took in from food. A practical note on the label explains that vitamin C can change color with age without any loss of potency. The 157 mg line records the content of each serving and offers no proof of an effect.

Vitamin B3 as Niacin (30 mg)

Niacin, or vitamin B3, comes from poultry, beef, pork, fish, peanuts, beans, lentils and whole or fortified grains. The Rosedil label lists 30 mg per serving, equal to 188% of the Daily Value. Supplemental niacin at around this amount can bring on a brief, warm flush in some adults, a well-known trait of the vitamin, so adults new to niacin may wish to ask a doctor or pharmacist beforehand. The research on niacin, as with the other vitamins on the panel, concerns niacin itself in its own amounts and settings; seeing it listed on a Rosedil bottle is no indication of what the capsule achieves.

Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (1.6 mg)

Vitamin B6 is listed as pyridoxine hydrochloride, the stable form found in most supplements, at 1.6 mg per serving, or 94% of the Daily Value. Chickpeas, tuna, salmon, poultry, potatoes, bananas and fortified breakfast cereals are everyday sources. The amount in Rosedil capsules sits close to the Daily Value itself, a modest level beside the larger percentages elsewhere in the panel. Research on vitamin B6 varies in amount, duration and population, none of it involved this capsule, and the B6 entry simply records what each serving holds.

Pantothenic Acid as d-Calcium Pantothenate (14 mg)

Pantothenic acid, also called vitamin B5, takes its name from the Greek pantothen, roughly "from all quarters," a nod to the wide range of foods that contain it: meat, poultry, eggs, milk, mushrooms, avocados, sunflower seeds and whole grains. On the Rosedil panel it appears in the d-calcium pantothenate form common to supplements, at 14 mg per serving, or 280% of the Daily Value. Research on pantothenic acid is smaller in scale than the work on many other vitamins, and like every study of a single nutrient it concerns that nutrient alone, not the finished Rosedil formula.

Zinc and Calcium

The panel's two minerals are zinc and calcium. Rosedil provides zinc as zinc oxide, 12 mg per serving or 109% of its Daily Value; the same mineral occurs in oysters, beef, crab, poultry, beans, nuts and fortified cereals. Zinc can reduce how well some prescription medicines are absorbed when the two are taken together, which gives adults on medicine one more reason to show the label to a pharmacist. Calcium is present as dicalcium phosphate at 11 mg, or 1% of the Daily Value, which is the smallest percentage anywhere on the panel. Neither mineral line is offered as evidence of a particular result.

Horsetail (Equisetum arvense) Extract (25 mg)

Horsetail is a non-flowering, fern-like plant with hollow, segmented green stems that thrives in damp ground throughout much of the Northern Hemisphere. Herbal traditions have used it for centuries, and it appears in many modern hair, skin and nail formulas because it naturally contains silica compounds and flavonoids. Laboratory work on horsetail outweighs research in people, and the human studies that exist are small and brief, with outcomes that hinge on how the extract is prepared, the daily amount and the duration of use. Rosedil capsules contain 25 mg of the extract per serving; the label gives no extract ratio and no Daily Value. Adults with an ongoing health condition, or who take medicines, should check with a doctor before adding horsetail. Its listing on the panel is a matter of content and demonstrates nothing about the finished capsule.

Rosedil Capsule Format and Daily Supplement Use

Rosedil is swallowed as a capsule, with a serving of two. The suggested use on the label reads: "As a dietary supplement, take two (2) capsules daily with an 8 oz. glass of water." The company's FAQ page adds that the capsules can be taken once a day alongside one of the main meals. At that rate a bottle lasts 30 days. The physical form of a supplement is a matter of habit and convenience; it tells a reader nothing about what the product delivers.

A Rosedil capsules bottle contains 60 capsules with gelatin shells. The storage lines call for keeping it away from heat, light and humidity to preserve freshness, in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children, and for opening it only when the safety seal is unbroken.

Hair Wellness as a Category Term

In personal care and supplement marketing, hair wellness is a broad category label and not a clinical measure, and this announcement credits Rosedil capsules with no measurable change. Hair differs from adult to adult with age, diet, sleep, styling habits and family background, and the company positions the Rosedil hair supplement as a single part of a routine shaped by those everyday factors, without replacing any of them.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Vitamins, minerals and botanicals are studied in very different ways. Some research tracks what large groups of people eat over many years, some gives one nutrient at a set amount for several weeks, and some, especially for plant extracts, never leaves the laboratory. Each type of evidence answers its own question, and no type substitutes for another. Evidence gathered on a single nutrient, at one amount and in one form, cannot simply be applied to a capsule holding eight ingredients at different amounts.

There is no Rosedil research on the finished capsules: no published clinical trial has tested the complete formula, and this announcement presents no product-specific data.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Vitamins, minerals and plant extracts are all biologically active; certain ones may interact with prescription medicines, and amounts accumulate when several supplements are combined. The Rosedil caution panel states: "Do not exceed recommended dose. Pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18 and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement." Anyone who already takes other supplements or a medicine should talk with a doctor first.

Nowhere does the bottle list Rosedil side effects; its safety wording is limited to that caution and to the storage instructions. The directions describe the only intended use of the capsules, which do not stand in for guidance from a health care professional.

Rosedil Label Information

The Supplement Facts panel on Rosedil starts by setting the serving at two capsules, with 30 servings in each container. Seven lines follow, each giving an amount together with its percent Daily Value: vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin B5, calcium and zinc. The eighth, horsetail extract, carries a dagger that the panel explains as "Daily Value not established," and a footnote states that percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

With an amount on every ingredient, the panel needs no blend line. Its list of other ingredients reads microcrystalline cellulose, gelatin (capsule), silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate and titanium dioxide. On the front of the bottle are the Rosedil name, a rosemary sprig illustration and the count of 60 capsules, with the words "Dietary Supplement" beneath; the back carries the facts panel, the suggested use, the caution and storage text and the line "Assembled in the USA."

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Taken line by line, the Rosedil label covers what an adult would want to know from any supplement bottle: the serving and how long a bottle lasts, each ingredient's form and amount, the inactive ingredients, how to take the capsules, where to store them and the caution. Every amount quoted in this announcement is taken directly from that panel.

General advice for supplements applies to Rosedil as well. Doctors, pharmacists and other providers should each be told about every supplement being taken; a vitamin or herb that suits one person may not suit another; the label sets the serving at two capsules daily, not to be exceeded; and anyone with a prescription should ask the prescribing doctor before starting something new. The bottle's caution addresses pregnancy, nursing and use by those under 18 in its own words.

Rosedil Capsules Availability and Launch Information

Rosedil capsules are on sale now, the company says, in bottles of 60. Sales run through myrosedil.com, which serves as the Rosedil official website. For questions about an order, Rosedil customer service answers by email at..., and the number +1 (507) 448-8190 is printed on the label as well. The Rosedil ordering details bring the steps together in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rosedil capsules?

An oral dietary supplement for adults with eight label ingredients (five vitamins, two minerals and horsetail extract), taken at two capsules a day as part of a hair care routine.

What ingredients are included in Rosedil capsules?

Vitamin C (157 mg), vitamin B3 as niacin (30 mg), vitamin B6 (1.6 mg), biotin (4,620 mcg), vitamin B5 as d-calcium pantothenate (14 mg), calcium (11 mg), zinc (12 mg) and horsetail extract (25 mg) in each two-capsule serving, inside a gelatin capsule.

What are Rosedil capsules intended for?

They are made for adults seeking a daily biotin-based supplement within a hair wellness routine. The company does not name any clinical outcome for them.

Has the finished Rosedil formula been clinically tested?

No. The finished capsules have not been through a published clinical trial, and this announcement contains none. Studies of the separate ingredients say nothing definitive about the capsule as a whole.

How are Rosedil capsules taken?

The label calls for two capsules a day with an 8 oz. glass of water, and the company suggests taking them with one of the day's main meals.

Are Rosedil capsules available now?

Yes. Orders are being taken on myrosedil.com, and the Rosedil order page overview explains the steps.

Can Rosedil capsules replace prescribed medication?

No. Rosedil is a dietary supplement and not a stand-in for prescribed treatment; diagnosis stays with a doctor.

About Rosedil

Rosedil, which is based in Lakeland, Florida, markets Rosedil capsules in bottles of 60. Each two-capsule serving combines 4,620 mcg of biotin with vitamin C, niacin, vitamin B6, pantothenic acid, zinc, calcium and 25 mg of horsetail extract, and the capsules are assembled in the USA. Rosedil confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Rosedil does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.





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Rosedil Introduces Rosedil Capsules, a Biotin, Zinc and Horsetail Dietary Supplement for Hair Wellness Routines