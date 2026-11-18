MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Josh Hodges earns peer recognition as Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers connects his defense-side litigation experience with injury representation in Ohio.

Hamilton, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers announces partner Josh Hodges' selection to the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, extending his recognition history dating to 2023. Based in Hamilton, Ohio, Hodges handled litigation involving corporations and governmental entities before representing injured individuals. His latest selection brings national peer recognition to a career spanning opposing sides of civil disputes, giving prospective clients a professional credential to consider alongside his experience.

Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

Best Lawyers evaluates feedback from fellow attorneys and verifies eligibility before publishing its annual selections. For 2027, more than 16,000 voting lawyers contributed over 1.3 million evaluations, resulting in 25,052 recognized attorneys across 79 practice areas and 198 regions. Hodges' profile identifies Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, and Criminal Defense: General Practice among his recognized areas. Beyond the recognition itself, Hodges' previous experience defending corporations and governmental entities provides context for his current work representing injured individuals.









Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

At Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers, injury lawyer Josh Hodges truck accident lawyer

Passenger vehicle collisions present different questions. A car accident lawyer motorcycle lawyer to distinguish documented facts from competing accounts.









Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

"An insurer can acknowledge an injury and still dispute what caused it or how much compensation the evidence supports," said Josh Hodges, partner at Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers. "Handling those disagreements requires understanding the arguments on both sides and recognizing where the records leave questions unanswered. Recognition from fellow attorneys matters because they understand those challenges, but injured clients need to know what the evidence means for their legal options."

What Should Injured Ohioans Examine Beyond Josh Hodges' Best Lawyers Recognition?

Peer recognition provides a professional credential, but prospective clients still need to understand how an attorney would approach their particular circumstances. Questions about missing evidence, disputed liability, potential litigation costs, and settlement risks can reveal more about the representation a client might receive than an award listing alone. An attorney's ability to explain those considerations in understandable terms gives injured individuals a clearer basis for evaluating their options.

For Ohio residents comparing personal injury lawyer

Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers Key Features and Facts

2027 Best Lawyers Recognition: Partner Josh Hodges was selected for the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, continuing his recognition history dating to 2023.

Peer Evaluation: The 2027 edition recognized 25,052 attorneys across 79 practice areas and 198 regions, drawing on more than 1.3 million evaluations from over 16,000 voting lawyers.

Litigation Background: Hodges previously represented corporations and governmental entities before shifting to personal injury representation at Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if an injury claim involves more than one potentially responsible party?

Responsibility may extend beyond the person directly involved in an accident, depending on the circumstances and applicable law. For example, a dog bite lawyer evaluating an attack may examine ownership, the circumstances of the incident, and applicable Ohio liability rules to identify potentially responsible parties.

What documents should an injured person prepare before consulting an attorney?

Relevant materials may include accident reports, medical records, photographs, insurance correspondence, and documentation of lost income. Available records can help an attorney identify disputed facts and determine what additional information may be needed.

Can an injury claim proceed when an insurance company disputes responsibility?

A disputed liability determination does not automatically prevent a claim from proceeding. Attorneys may examine available evidence, applicable law, and competing accounts to assess whether further negotiations or litigation are warranted.

To learn more about Josh Hodges' professional recognition, litigation background, and approach to disputed injury claims, visit /.

About Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

Founded by attorneys Scott Kruger and Josh Hodges, Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers is a Hamilton, Ohio-based law firm representing individuals and families pursuing compensation for injuries and losses. Its practice encompasses motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability claims. The firm's attorneys handle matters from initial investigation and insurance negotiations through litigation when disputes require court proceedings.

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Contact

Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

220 S 3rd Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011

(513) 225-5703

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Disclaimer: This press release is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship. The information provided is general in nature, and the outcome of any legal matter depends on its specific facts and circumstances. Individuals should consult a qualified attorney regarding their particular situation.