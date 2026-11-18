(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How To Choose the Best Area To Stay in Estes Park. Riversong Inn Retreat has Insights. Estes Park, CO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As visitors and residents know, there is so much to do in Estes Park, Colorado, and the surrounding area. Of course, this introduces a challenge to travelers: how to decide where to stay in Estes Park. Riversong Inn Retreat has the details. Making your decision requires weighing the value to you and your companions of proximity to downtown dining and other attractions versus direct access to trailheads and quiet outdoor areas. For many, the best places to stay in Estes Park strike a balance between the two.

Area Best For What you'll get Trade-off Downtown Estes Park Dining, shopping, walkability Restaurants, shops, Riverwalk, activity More activity and less seclusion Fall River Nature, river scenery, easy RMNP access Riverside lodging, wooded surroundings, park access Less walkable to downtown Big Thompson Convenience + river setting Easy access to town and outdoor recreation More developed in places Near Rocky Mountain National Park entrances Hikers, early starts Quick park access Less convenient for dining out Quieter outskirts Privacy, scenery, couples Space, wildlife, mountain atmosphere More driving

In addition to its array of restaurants, downtown Estes Park is a hub for shopping, strolls by the river, and people watching. That means there can be a significant amount of foot traffic and street congestion in the peak summer and autumn seasons.

For some, Estes Park vacation planning focuses on more rural areas. Away from downtown, the Fall River area, along Highway 34, features pine forests and direct access to Rocky Mountain National Park's northern entrance. Fall River feeds into the Big Thompson River within Estes Park. Along the Big Thompson's course you will find a mix of highway-facing accommodations and protected acreage.

Lodging options grouped near park entrances provide immediate morning access for those looking to get an early start, while accommodations farther away offer darker night skies, roaming wildlife, and quieter, more peaceful settings.

Read on to learn more about Estes Park lodging by area.

Staying in Downtown Estes Park: Walkability, Dining, and Community Energy

Lodging in Estes Park is focused on the commercial core and along the Riverwalk, where Fall River and the Big Thompson meet. In this area, you can leave your room and walk to a local coffee shop, brewery, restaurant, gallery, or boutique within minutes.

When considering where to stay in Estes Park, keep in mind that summer and fall draw lots of visitors to the downtown area, creating dense foot traffic, busy restaurants, and street-level noise that continues into the evening hours. Downtown parking becomes more challenging to find in the peak seasons, so walking to nearby destinations tends to be a better option than driving.

Staying Along Fall River: Wooded Scenery and Easy Park Access

Properties along Fall River are accessed via Highway 34 heading west out of Estes Park. The river winds through a canyon of granite rock formations and evergreen trees. The Fall River corridor leads directly to the Rocky Mountain National Park Fall River Entrance Station.

When considering where to stay near Fall River, you will have various options. Accommodations in this area range from vintage riverside cabins to family-style condos. From most, you will have a three-to-five-mile drive into town, as traveling on foot is not easy or recommended. That is a consideration if you are weighing Estes Park downtown vs. Fall River.

Staying Along the Big Thompson River: Streamside Settings Close to Town

The Big Thompson River comes into Estes Park from the northeast. Staying at riverside properties provides beautiful views, the soothing sound of flowing water, and easy access to hiking trails and catch-and-release trout fishing spots.

The area has motel-style properties that sit directly on the two-lane highway as well as retreats tucked away at the end of private drives and surrounded by dense pine forest. From these quiet places to stay near Estes Park, visitors have an easy drive into town or to trailheads along nearby Highway 36.

Staying Near a Rocky Mountain National Park Entrance: Ideal for Hikers and Early Starts

There are several lodging options near Rocky Mountain National Park entrances, including along Highway 36 just east of Beaver Meadows, which is the highest volume entry point. One of the main benefits of staying close to the park is the minimal drive time, including to the Bear Lake Road corridor and popular high-altitude trailheads.

The trade-off is that these accommodations offer minimal dining and shopping opportunities. For those, you will need to make the short drive into Estes Park.

When considering where to stay near Rocky Mountain National Park, keep in mind that the National Park Service has a timed-entry reservation permit system in effect from late May to mid-October.

Staying in the Quieter Outskirts of Estes Park

Selecting accommodations in the forest and meadows around the periphery of Estes Park puts you in the middle of beautiful landscapes. It also takes you away from the lights of downtown, enabling awe-inspiring nighttime stargazing.

Properties in these areas often border protected open spaces, extending the buffer between you and town activity.

Why Riversong Is a Different Kind of“Quiet”

Riversong Inn sits on 26 acres of private land, with Big Thompson River frontage. Positioned at the end of a wooded lane, the inn provides a type of quiet many people have never experienced-not absolute silence, but a soft soundscape generated by gentle breezes, swaying trees, and the murmuring river.

However, if you are in the mood for shopping, dining, or just the bustling environment of downtown Estes Park, your drive to town is less than 10 minutes.

Which Area of Estes Park Is Best for Your Trip?

This is an important question with no single answer for all travelers. If walking to restaurants and shops is your priority, downtown is the right choice. If maximizing park access is your priority, you should choose lodging near a Rocky Mountain National Park entrance.

However, if you want to explore the park and town during the day and return to a peaceful, scenic, retreat setting at night, a secluded riverside property just outside the busiest parts of town-like Riversong Inn-offers a best-of-both-worlds solution.

Frequently Asked Questions About Where To Stay in Estes Park

What is the best area to stay in Estes Park?

Selecting the best area for accommodations in or near Estes Park depends on your priorities. Downtown offers walking access to restaurants and shops, the Fall River corridor provides wooded streamside cabins near park boundaries, and the secluded outskirts along the Big Thompson River balance wilderness with a short drive into town.

Do you need a car when visiting Estes Park?

Having a vehicle is strongly advised for traveling between Rocky Mountain National Park, outlying scenic river corridors and trailheads, and downtown.

Where should couples stay in Estes Park for a quiet getaway?

Couples looking for relaxation and seclusion typically prefer properties situated on private acreage, including riverside sites, rather than downtown accommodations.

How far is Riversong Inn from downtown and Rocky Mountain National Park?

Riversong sits on 26 wooded acres off Lower Broadview Road, positioning guests less than a 10-minute drive from downtown Estes Park and roughly 10 to 15 minutes from the Beaver Meadows entrance station to Rocky Mountain National Park.

About Riversong Inn Retreat

The Riversong Inn Retreat in Estes Park, Colorado, sits on 26 acres of private serenity and stunning outdoor beauty. Our property's natural elegance makes us the ideal destination for getaways of all kinds, from elopements to anniversaries to a simple weekend in the woods. Enjoy the attention to detail that infuses every aspect of our inn for an unforgettable stay in the charming mountain town of Estes Park-the gateway to the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains. Learn more at

Riversong Inn Retreat Media Contact

Carmen Sample, Owner, 970-212-3576

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