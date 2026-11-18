(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the“Company”), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights 1

Net revenues were US$624.6 million, an increase of 15.6% from US$540.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and an increase of 5.7% from US$590.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.





Social Entertainment net revenues increased by 8.8% to US$441.0 million from US$405.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and by 4.3% from US$422.7 million in the second quarter of 2026.



BIGO Ads net revenues increased by 39.6% to US$145.7 million from US$104.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and by 9.0% from US$133.7 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Shopline net revenues increased by 24.7% to US$37.8 million from US$30.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and by 10.0% from US$34.4 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Operating income was US$13.5 million, compared with US$19.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP EBITDA 2 was US$55.7 million, an increase of 10.1% from US$50.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and compared with US$56.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY 3 was US$59.6 million, compared with US$62.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$51.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY 4 was US$67.1 million, compared with US$72.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$63.5 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Net Cash 5 as of September 30, 2026 was US$2,940.5 million. Net Cash from operating activities was US$102.2 million, compared with US$73.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights Global community: Global average mobile MAUs 6 reached 278.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, up by 4.7% from 266.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and up by 0.6% from 277.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. The Company continued to optimize its marketing strategies to focus on return on investment (ROI) and high-value users.

Social Entertainment:

In the third quarter, Social Entertainment revenues increased by 8.8% year over year to US$441.0 million, with live streaming revenues reaching US$419.8 million, an 8.1% increase from the corresponding period of 2025. By region, live streaming revenues showed year-over-year growth across all four geographical areas.

In the third quarter, core live streaming paying users7 increased by 8.1% year over year to 1.64 million, while ARPPU8 was US$218.7. Bigo Live continued to make enhancements across content operations, streamer ecosystem, and AI-driven capabilities. In content operations, the Company refined its cross-regional content algorithms, expanded live translation coverage and noise-resilient speech recognition, enabling users to discover diverse content and interact with streamers across regions. Improved onboarding and guidance for newly signed streamers contributed to a 4.7-percentage-point sequential increase in the share of newly signed streamers completing their first livestream. The Company also continued to expand AI-generated interactive content and virtual gifts. In September 2026, AI-generated interactive virtual gifts accounted for 35.4% of total virtual gift consumption on Bigo Live.

B2B Initiatives: Advertising Technology and Smart Commerce Beginning in 2022, the Company ramped up efforts to diversify its revenue streams, cultivating its new initiatives in advertising technology and smart commerce. The Company has made steady progress advancing towards its strategic positioning as a global tech company powered by multiple growth engines. In the third quarter, total non-live streaming revenues reached US$204.7 million, up by 34.9% year over year, representing 32.8% of total net revenues of the Company, compared with 28.1% in the corresponding period of 2025.

BIGO Ads:

BIGO Ads is a global AI-powered programmatic advertising platform. Launched to provide one-stop marketing and monetization solutions, it leverages deep learning, real-time bidding, and smart bidding models to enable brands to scale user acquisition and app developers to effectively unlock monetization potential through connecting premium global demand.

In the third quarter, BIGO Ads' total revenues grew by 39.6% year over year to US$145.7 million. In particular, BIGO Audience Network, which includes third-party advertising revenues generated on network partners' traffic properties, maintained robust growth, with revenues increasing by 52.3% year over year.

BIGO Ads has access to a vast traffic pool, comprising the Company's own global average mobile MAU base and an extensive network of third-party traffic through seamless integration of developer traffic across major channels. During the third quarter, Software Development Kit (SDK) traffic scale continued to expand, increasing by 55.6% year over year.

Broader traffic coverage, multi-vertical advertiser expansion, and ongoing algorithm optimization continued to fuel growth. Web-based demand grew approximately 328% year over year and 30% quarter over quarter, alongside solid performance from in-app demand. BIGO Ads continued to invest in its algorithm and engineering infrastructure during the quarter. As its cross-channel attribution systems improved and advertiser conversion data accumulated, BIGO Ads broadened its data inputs for model training, improving predictions of conversion probability and user lifetime value. The platform also upgraded its model architecture to support different conversion objectives and traffic types, while refining its bidding algorithm to better assess the value of each ad impression and allocate advertiser budgets more effectively.

Shopline:

Shopline serves as a global AI-powered operating system for modern retail. Beyond storefront creation, Shopline offers a deeply integrated suite of merchant services across payments, logistics, marketing, and data analytics. It is an open, extensible omnichannel platform that enables merchants to manage the full commerce value chain from store setup and transactions to fulfillment, customer acquisition, and lifecycle engagement. Shopline has helped merchants in diverse industries across multiple markets to launch and scale their businesses.

Shopline currently generates revenues from recurring software subscription fees and a suite of transaction-based value-added services, including localized payment processing (Shopline Payments) and marketing solutions.

In the third quarter, Shopline generated revenues of US$37.8 million, up 24.7% year over year and 10.0% quarter over quarter. Notably, cross-border merchants revenue increased by 77.8% year over year. The Company continued to enhance Shopline Payments with more local payment options, stronger multi-currency payment support, and improved transaction management, helping merchants manage cross-border payments more easily and efficiently. As AI platforms and agents emerge as new channels for product discovery and purchasing, Shopline continued to strengthen its AI Commerce capabilities. On the ecosystem front, Shopline expanded its integrations with leading AI platforms and AI agents, and enhanced its AI tools and interfaces for developers. On the merchant operations front, the Company rolled out its AI-powered commerce assistant, Shopline Omi, spanning product management, customer segmentation, promotional events, multilingual support, and detailed store performance analysis.

Ms. Ting Li, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented,“This quarter, we made further progress toward becoming a global technology company powered by multiple growth engines. Total net revenues reached US$624.6 million, up 15.6% year over year and 5.7% quarter over quarter. Our Social Entertainment business remained on a steady course, while BIGO Ads and Shopline sustained robust performances, driving solid topline expansion and strong operating cash flow generation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to shareholder returns, having returned a total of US$536.0 million year-to-date through November 13, 2026, comprising US$216.2 million in dividends and US$319.8 million in share repurchases. Social Entertainment revenues grew 8.8% year over year to US$441.0 million, supported by continued enhancements to Bigo Live's content operations, streamer ecosystem, and AI-driven capabilities. Live streaming revenues and core live streaming paying users both increased 8.1% year over year. BIGO Ads revenues rose 39.6% year over year to US$145.7 million, led by 52.3% year-over-year growth in BIGO Audience Network as we expanded our traffic network, diversified advertiser demand, and improved our algorithms and ad delivery. Shopline revenues reached US$37.8 million, up 24.7% year over year, supported by continued expansion among cross-border merchants and strong momentum in Shopline Payments. We also advanced our AI Commerce initiatives to help merchants reach customers through emerging AI-powered shopping channels and strengthen Shopline's role as an omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure platform. Looking ahead to 2027, we believe JOYY will enter a pivotal phase in which our established strategy translates into stronger operating results. With clearer strategic trajectories across our three businesses, we are well positioned to deliver diversified and sustainable growth while creating long-term shareholder value.” Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results NET REVENUES Net revenues were US$624.6 million, representing an increase of 15.6% from US$540.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and an increase of 5.7% from US$590.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. Social Entertainment net revenues increased by 8.8% to US$441.0 million from US$405.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and by 4.3% from US$422.7 million in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily driven by higher live streaming revenues, as expanded content categories and enhanced localized operations contributed to stronger user engagement and paying conversion across key markets. BIGO Ads net revenues increased by 39.6% to US$145.7 million from US$104.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and by 9.0% from US$133.7 million in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily driven by expansion of traffic, elevated advertiser demand across regions and verticals, and enhanced algorithm performance that resulted in improved advertisement delivery efficiency and higher advertiser spending.

Shopline net revenues increased by 24.7% to US$37.8 million from US$30.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and by 10.0% from US$34.4 million in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily driven by continued merchant adoption and deeper penetration of value-added services. COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT Cost of revenues was US$407.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$347.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$389.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. Social Entertainment's cost of revenues increased by 7.4% year over year to US$274.3 million, and by 3.7% from US$264.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to higher revenue-sharing fees and content costs of US$28.4 million and US$7.9 million, respectively. BIGO Ads' cost of revenues increased by 47.9% year over year to US$112.2 million, and by 5.6% from US$106.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to higher traffic acquisition costs paid to third-party partners in relation to the expansion of BIGO Audience Network. Shopline's cost of revenues increased by 30.8% year over year to US$20.9 million, and by 13.9% from US$18.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to higher payment processing costs, reflecting an increased contribution from payment services to Shopline's revenue mix. Gross profit was US$217.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$193.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$201.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. Gross margin was 34.8% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 35.8% in the corresponding period of 2025 and 34.1% in the second quarter of 2026. OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Operating expenses were US$204.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$174.2 million in the same period of 2025 and US$188.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses were US$86.7 million, compared with US$72.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$79.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. Research and development expenses were US$59.0 million, compared with US$63.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$53.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. General and administrative expenses were US$58.4 million, compared with US$39.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$55.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. Operating income was US$13.5 million, compared with US$19.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP operating income9 was US$46.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$40.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$49.1 million in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP operating income margin10 was 7.5% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 7.5% in the corresponding period of 2025 and 8.3% in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP EBITDA was US$55.7 million, compared with US$50.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$56.9 million in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin11 was 8.9%, compared with 9.4% in the corresponding period of 2025 and 9.6% in the second quarter of 2026. NET INCOME Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$59.6 million, compared with US$62.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$51.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. Net income margin was 9.5% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 11.5% in the corresponding period of 2025 and 8.8% in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$67.1 million, compared with US$72.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$63.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP net income margin12 was 10.7% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 13.4% in the corresponding period of 2025 and 10.7% in the second quarter of 2026. NET INCOME PER ADS Diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS13 was US$1.20 in the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$1.15 in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$1.01 in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS14 was US$1.36 in the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$1.36 in the corresponding period of 2025 and US$1.24 in the second quarter of 2026. BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS As of September 30, 2026, the Company had net cash of US$2,940.5 million, compared with US$3,258.0 million as of December 31, 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, net cash from operating activities was US$102.2 million. SHARES OUTSTANDING As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a total of 952.0 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 47.6 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs. Business Outlook For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$650 million and US$669 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions, and business strategies, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact from macroeconomic uncertainties. Share Repurchase Programs Pursuant to the Company's up-to-US$600 million share repurchase program authorized in May 2026, or the 2026 Share Repurchase Program, which is effective through the end of 2028, the Company had repurchased approximately 1.6 million ADSs for an aggregate consideration of US$120.5 million on the open market during the third quarter of 2026. Between October 1, 2026 and November 13, 2026, the Company repurchased an additional approximately 0.5 million ADSs, for an aggregate consideration of US$38.4 million under the 2026 Share Repurchase Program. The remaining unutilized amount under the 2026 Share Repurchase Program was approximately US$368.2 million as of November 13, 2026. Quarterly Dividend Program On May 22, 2026, the board of directors of the Company authorized a quarterly dividend program, or the 2026 Dividend Program, under which a total of approximately US$900 million in cash will be distributed on a quarterly basis between 2026 and 2028. Pursuant to the 2026 Dividend Program, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$1.59 per ADS, or US$0.0795 per common share, for the third quarter of 2026, which is expected to be paid on January 15, 2027 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2026. The ex-dividend date will be December 30, 2026. Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 (10:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, November 19, 2026). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #10058264



All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at

The replay will be accessible through November 26, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031 Singapore:

Hong Kong: 800-101-3223

800-930-639 Conference ID: #10058264



About JOYY Inc.

JOYY (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a leading global technology company, dedicated to building a self-reinforcing ecosystem that integrates social entertainment, programmatic advertising, and omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure, powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants and enterprises worldwide. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY's goals and strategies; JOYY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online social entertainment, advertising and smart commerce market; JOYY's ability to attract and retain users and customers; JOYY's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptances of its products and services; JOYY's ability to adopt the latest technology to enhance its operations; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP EBITDA is non-GAAP operating income (loss) added back depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions), and non-GAAP EBITDA margin is non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

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1 The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. Starting from the first quarter of 2026, the Company reports three segments, Social Entertainment, BIGO Ads and Shopline, to reflect changes made to the reporting structure whose financial information is reviewed by the chief operating decision makers of the Company under its evolving operating strategies. Social Entertainment mainly includes live streaming services on our social entertainment platforms including but not limited to Bigo Live, Likee, imo, and others. BIGO Ads mainly engages in advertising services on the Company's own properties (specifically Likee and imo) and third-party network partners' properties. Shopline mainly engages in providing omnichannel smart commerce solutions for merchants. Prior period segment information has been recast to conform to the current period's presentation.

2 Non-GAAP EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) added back depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions). Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders.

4 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

5 Net cash is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits, short-term investments, long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments and restricted held-to-maturity investments, less short-term and long-term loans.

6 Refers to average mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company's active mobile users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

7 Core live streaming paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on Bigo Live, Likee or imo at least once during the relevant period.

8Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing the Company's total revenues from live streaming on Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company's live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

9 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

10 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

11 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

12 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

13 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

14 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December 31, September 30, 2025 2026 US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 374,248 455,552 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 21,593 35,790 Short-term deposits 192,535 166,332 Restricted short-term deposits 7,182 15,850 Short-term investments 613,702 901,509 Accounts receivable, net 154,439 167,712 Amounts due from related parties 106 365 Prepayments and other current assets 255,566 330,509 Total current assets 1,619,371 2,073,619 Non-current assets Long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments 2,059,386 1,412,308 Restricted held-to-maturity investments - 20,000 Deferred tax assets 9,782 9,754 Investments 551,802 638,385 Property and equipment, net 565,124 631,942 Land use rights, net 301,390 307,909 Intangible assets, net 221,963 180,745 Right-of-use assets, net 21,241 22,902 Goodwill 2,194,358 2,194,425 Other non-current assets 8,071 7,023 Total non-current assets 5,933,117 5,425,393 Total assets 7,552,488 7,499,012 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term loans 10,672 66,822 Accounts payable 71,551 70,946 Deferred revenue 61,713 60,692 Advances from customers 5,408 10,034 Income taxes payable 64,533 71,945 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 626,678 669,604 Amounts due to related parties 24,472 38,596 Lease liabilities due within one year 8,939 8,669 Total current liabilities 873,966 997,308 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 12,029 14,446 Deferred revenue 9,522 8,832 Deferred tax liabilities 54,941 68,114 Other non-current liabilities - 782 Total non-current liabilities 76,492 92,174 Total liabilities 950,458 1,089,482





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December 31, September 30, 2025 2026 US$ US$ Mezzanine equity 25,333 26,533 Shareholders' equity Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,306,734,444 shares issued and 673,183,174 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 1,153,846,924 shares issued and 625,508,212 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026, respectively) 7 6 Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively) 3 3 Treasury shares (US$0.00001 par value; 633,551,270 and 528,338,712 shares held as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively) (1,302,098 ) (1,194,344 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,315,070 2,972,803 Statutory reserves 37,869 37,876 Retained earnings 4,699,089 4,643,913 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (208,093 ) (103,241 ) Total JOYY Inc.'s shareholders' equity 6,541,847 6,357,016 Non-controlling interests 34,850 25,981 Total shareholders' equity 6,576,697 6,382,997 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 7,552,488 7,499,012





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming(1) 388,474 402,633 419,830 1,135,231 1,202,728 Advertising 112,516 146,445 160,078 297,288 443,727 Others 39,231 41,676 44,661 109,813 124,568 Total net revenues 540,221 590,754 624,569 1,542,332 1,771,023 Cost of revenues(2) (347,090 ) (389,159 ) (407,356 ) (985,341 ) (1,162,918 ) Gross profit 193,131 201,595 217,213 556,991 608,105 Operating expenses ( 2) Research and development expenses (63,094 ) (53,024 ) (59,006 ) (185,595 ) (173,217 ) Sales and marketing expenses (72,072 ) (79,587 ) (86,704 ) (216,055 ) (245,940 ) General and administrative expenses (39,050 ) (55,632 ) (58,430 ) (119,662 ) (156,634 ) Total operating expenses (174,216 ) (188,243 ) (204,140 ) (521,312 ) (575,791 ) Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - - - (245 ) Other income 637 451 474 1,876 2,114 Operating income 19,552 13,803 13,547 37,555 34,183 Interest expenses (97 ) (112 ) (223 ) (354 ) (373 ) Interest income and investment income 41,548 39,476 38,112 121,734 117,353 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (6,370 ) (13,502 ) (9,035 ) (5,940 ) (36,092 ) Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (415 ) (691 ) - (1,106 ) Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments 4,102 1,461 4,656 22,440 (1,841 ) Income before income tax expenses 58,735 40,711 46,366 175,435 112,124 Income tax expenses (3,784 ) (9,849 ) (8,831 ) (15,061 ) (23,514 ) Income before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 54,951 30,862 37,535 160,374 88,610 Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 4,236 17,887 19,649 (258 ) 65,489 Net income from continuing operations 59,187 48,749 57,184 160,116 154,099 Gain on disposal of YY Live ( 3) - - - 1,875,921 - Net income 59,187 48,749 57,184 2,036,037 154,099 Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders 2,773 3,045 2,433 8,071 7,979 Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 61,960 51,794 59,617 2,044,108 162,078 Including: Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 61,960 51,794 59,617 168,187 162,078 Gain on disposal of YY Live ( 3) - - - 1,875,921 - Accretion of subsidiaries' redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value (347 ) (346 ) (346 ) (1,041 ) (1,038 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 61,613 51,448 59,271 2,043,067 161,040 Including: Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 61,613 51,448 59,271 167,146 161,040 Gain on disposal of YY Live ( 3) - - - 1,875,921 -





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net income per ADS --Basic 1.17 1.03 1.22 38.64 3.24 Continuing operations 1.17 1.03 1.22 3.16 3.24 Discontinued operations - - - 35.48 - --Diluted 1.15 1.01 1.20 38.20 3.18 Continuing operations 1.15 1.01 1.20 3.13 3.18 Discontinued operations - - - 35.07 - Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS --Basic 52,557,478 50,047,670 48,411,977 52,877,958 49,632,171 --Diluted 53,354,913 51,121,698 49,353,188 53,484,775 50,564,470 (1) Net revenues by geographical areas were as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Developed countries and regions 325,027 361,763 377,331 893,787 1,082,338 Middle East 57,404 63,168 68,358 185,323 190,286 Mainland China 49,229 58,128 61,911 148,905 172,102 Southeast Asia and others 108,561 107,695 116,969 314,317 326,297 Note: Developed countries and region mainly included the United States of America, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Great Britain. Middle East mainly included Saudi Arabia and other countries located in the region. Southeast Asia and others mainly included Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the world. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,416 964 1,214 2,728 2,980 Research and development expenses 2,444 2,245 1,352 6,187 5,077 Sales and marketing expenses 326 283 471 810 1,176 General and administrative expenses 3,372 13,125 10,655 7,037 38,413 (3) Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Operating income 19,552 13,803 13,547 37,555 34,183 Share-based compensation expenses 7,558 16,617 13,692 16,762 47,646 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 13,540 13,540 13,540 40,620 40,620 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 5,136 5,822 15,000 10,958 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - - - 245 Non-GAAP operating income 40,650 49,096 46,601 109,937 133,652 Depreciation and other amortization 9,905 7,802 9,052 29,198 24,635 Non-GAAP EBITDA 50,555 56,898 55,653 139,135 158,287 Net income from continuing operations 59,187 48,749 57,184 160,116 154,099 Share-based compensation expenses 7,558 16,617 13,692 16,762 47,646 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 13,540 13,540 13,540 40,620 40,620 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 5,136 5,822 15,000 10,958 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - - - 245 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 415 691 - 1,106 (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (4,102 ) (1,461 ) (4,656 ) (22,440 ) 1,841 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,930 ) (2,067 ) (1,548 ) (2,421 ) (6,627 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (4,111 ) (19,525 ) (19,474 ) (1,190 ) (69,191 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations 70,142 61,404 65,251 206,447 180,697 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 61,613 51,448 59,271 167,146 161,040 Share-based compensation expenses 7,558 16,617 13,692 16,762 47,646 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 13,540 13,540 13,540 40,620 40,620 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 5,136 5,822 15,000 10,958 Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries - - - - 245 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 415 691 - 1,106 (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (4,102 ) (1,461 ) (4,656 ) (22,440 ) 1,841 Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders 347 346 346 1,041 1,038 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,930 ) (2,067 ) (1,548 ) (2,421 ) (6,627 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (4,111 ) (19,525 ) (19,474 ) (1,190 ) (69,191 ) Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders (492 ) (973 ) (625 ) (1,943 ) (2,200 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 72,423 63,476 67,059 212,575 186,476 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS --Basic 1.38 1.27 1.39 4.02 3.76 --Diluted 1.36 1.24 1.36 3.97 3.69 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS --Basic 52,557,478 50,047,670 48,411,977 52,877,958 49,632,171 --Diluted 53,354,913 51,121,698 49,353,188 53,484,775 50,564,470





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues: Social Entertainment 405,530 422,740 441,046 1,187,104 1,264,153 BIGO Ads 104,382 133,653 145,730 271,888 404,170 Shopline 30,309 34,361 37,793 83,340 102,700 Total net revenues 540,221 590,754 624,569 1,542,332 1,771,023 Cost of revenues ( 1) : Social Entertainment (255,280 ) (264,559 ) (274,272 ) (751,249 ) (794,810 ) BIGO Ads (75,839 ) (106,253 ) (112,191 ) (189,380 ) (314,044 ) Shopline (15,971 ) (18,347 ) (20,893 ) (44,712 ) (54,064 ) Total cost of revenues (347,090 ) (389,159 ) (407,356 ) (985,341 ) (1,162,918 ) Gross profit: Social Entertainment 150,250 158,181 166,774 435,855 469,343 BIGO Ads 28,543 27,400 33,539 82,508 90,126 Shopline 14,338 16,014 16,900 38,628 48,636 Total gross profit 193,131 201,595 217,213 556,991 608,105 (1) Share-based compensation allocated to cost of revenues by segment as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Social Entertainment 1,408 984 1,212 2,646 3,022 BIGO Ads 20 33 26 22 75 Shopline (12 ) (53 ) (24 ) 60 (117 ) Total share-based compensation allocated to cost of revenues 1,416 964 1,214 2,728 2,980