MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) (“Enerflex” or the“Company”) today announced the appointment of Christine Morris as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2027. Ms. Morris will succeed Preet S. Dhindsa, who will step down from his role effective December 31, 2026.

Paul Mahoney, Enerflex's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:“We thank Preet for his leadership and contributions to Enerflex over the past three years. During his tenure as CFO and period as interim CEO, Enerflex successfully completed the integration of Exterran, strengthened its financial flexibility, and established a solid foundation for continued growth and shareholder value creation.”

Mr. Mahoney continued,“We are pleased to welcome Christine to Enerflex at a critical point for the Company. As we progress towards the strategic objectives highlighted during our May investor update, our priorities remain clear. We are focused on capturing end market opportunities that can drive meaningful growth across the business, improving profitability, enhancing cash conversion, and driving higher returns on capital. Christine's deep financial and leadership experience are highly complementary to our leadership team, and we look forward to her strong contributions as Enerflex drives value creation through growth and direct shareholder returns.”

About Christine Morris

Ms. Morris is a seasoned public company CFO and strategic advisor with a global track record of driving shareholder value. She has over 30 years of global financial leadership experience across the energy, industrial, and technology sectors, holding senior roles with major international organizations, including BT Group, Maersk Drilling, BJ Services, and Halliburton. Ms. Morris' expertise spans financial strategy, operational performance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and business transformation.

Ms. Morris holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University, a Master of Science in Actuarial Sciences, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences from the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Enerflex is a leading provider of modular natural gas, power, and treated water technology solutions, delivering value through disciplined execution and a deliberate approach to where we compete. Our customer-focused delivery model supports operational excellence, innovation, and scalability across our global footprint with a focus on creating long-term shareholder value.

With approximately 4,500 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, professionals, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. The Company remains committed to the future of natural gas and the critical role it plays, while focused on sustainability offerings to support the world's energy needs.

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“EFX” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“EFXT”. For more information about Enerflex, visit .

For investor and media enquiries, contact:

Paul Mahoney

President and Chief Executive Officer

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Jeff Fetterly

Vice President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets

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