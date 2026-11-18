One lucky winner will take home a Blackstone griddle, a grilling tools set, a cookbook, seasonings, cooking tallow and a steak bundle!

We appreciate every single customer who has shopped Finke Farms. Thank you from our family to yours!

Finke Farms Beef joins the Denison Chamber of Commerce, and one customer will take home a Blackstone griddle and steak bundle

- Jordan FinkeDENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finke Farms Beef will celebrate becoming a member of the Denison Chamber of Commerce with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 19, at 3 p.m. The ceremony also marks the first anniversary of the Finke Farms Beef store at 400 S. Armstrong Ave., three blocks south of Main Street, where the event will take place. The public is invited to attend.The Finke family has raised cattle in Denison for four generations. The store, which opened its doors one year ago, brings that ranching heritage directly to local customers, and the family credits the support of the community for a successful first year."We are deeply grateful to our local communities for the support they have shown us this year," said Jordan Finke, Owner of Finke Farms Beef. "Their generosity made this milestone possible, and we are thrilled to celebrate it with the people who helped us get here."Finke Farms Beef also thanked two partners for their roles in the store's first year: Whiskey Creek Processing, for helping the company deliver high-quality beef to customers, and May Media, for its behind-the-scenes support, including the Finke Farms Beef website.The anniversary celebration includes a customer giveaway, with the winner drawn during the ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. on November 19. Each $50 purchase earns one entry. The prize package includes:. A 28-inch Blackstone griddle. A grilling tools set. A Blackstone cookbook. Seasonings. Tallow for cooking. A steak bundle with two ribeyes, two New York strips, two sirloins and two coulotte steaksAhead of the holidays, Finke Farms Beef also offers a range of holiday gift items and gift certificates in store.Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is closed Sunday and Monday.

Amy May

May Media

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Finke Farms Beef Celebrates Store's First Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting and Giveaway News Provided By May Media November 18, 2026, 23:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, World & Regional



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