Flow AI Video offers text-to-video, image-to-video and reference-guided creation workflows.

The platform connects text-to-video, image-to-video and reference-guided tools for creators, marketers and small teams.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- flow ai is expanding its multi-model creation workflow for creators and marketing teams developing short-form videos, product campaign concepts and visual stories. The platform gives users several ways to begin-from a written prompt, an existing image or a visual reference-then shape the result around the intended format, scene and audience.

The development reflects a broader change in content production. A single campaign may require a product demonstration, a vertical social clip, a series of storyboard shots and supporting images. Teams researching google flow ai and other generative-video workflows increasingly need a practical way to test those directions without committing every idea to a full production cycle.

Flow AI Video brings several creative paths into one online experience:

. Text-to-video for turning written scene descriptions into motion concepts

. Image-to-video for adding movement to product photographs, illustrations and other approved visual assets

. Reference-to-video for guiding subject, style and visual direction from source material

. Multiple video-model options for comparing different interpretations of the same brief

. Image generation and editing tools for preparing thumbnails, campaign graphics and reference images

. Formats suited to horizontal video, vertical social content and other campaign requirements

Rather than treating generation as a one-step replacement for production, the platform is designed around iteration. A creator can test an opening shot, compare camera movement, review how well a product remains recognizable and decide which scene should move forward to editing. This approach is suited to teams that need multiple creative directions before selecting final footage.

For product marketing, users can explore packaging close-ups, lifestyle scenes, unboxing concepts and short demonstrations. For social media, they can develop separate hooks, supporting shots and closing visuals for Shorts, Reels and TikTok-style formats. Narrative projects can be divided into storyboard shots and scene fragments, helping creators examine pacing, atmosphere and character continuity before assembling a longer sequence.

“Creative teams rarely need only one asset or one version of an idea,” said Hanna Tomas, spokesperson for Flow AI Video.“They need a way to move from a brief to several visual directions, compare the results and decide what is worth developing. Flow AI Video is built to make that exploration more structured.”

The platform currently presents video workflows alongside supporting image tools and a selection of generative models. Available durations, resolutions, aspect ratios and credit requirements vary by the model and plan selected. Users should review generated material for product accuracy, visual consistency, rights and appropriate disclosure before publication.

As an ai video generator, Flow AI Video is intended for independent creators, ecommerce teams, marketers and small creative groups producing campaign concepts across multiple formats. The platform can support early visual development as well as the creation of individual assets for product storytelling, social publishing and narrative experimentation.

About Flow AI Video

Flow AI Video is an online AI video creation platform offering text-to-video, image-to-video and reference-guided workflows alongside supporting image generation and editing tools. It helps creators and teams develop product-video concepts, short-form content, campaign visuals and storyboard scenes from written or visual starting points.

Website:

SOURCE: Flow AI Video

Hanna Tomas

Flow AI Video

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Flow AI Video Expands Multi-Model Creation for Short-Form and Product Campaigns News Provided By PixelForge LLC November 18, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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