A still from the teaser trailer

Dubbed as the most successful Kickstarter Campaigns for a TV series in Australian History, the live-action Western begins production.

- Luke SparkeAUSTRALIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dubbed as the most successful Kickstarter Campaigns for a TV series in Australian History, the live-action Western from Primitive War filmmaker Luke Sparke begins production across New Zealand and Australia, with its first instalment planned for worldwide release in 2027 alongside an official roleplaying game.GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, 17th November 2026: The highly anticipated live-action adventure series Dinosaurs of the Wild West has commenced production across New Zealand and Queensland, Australia.From Australian writer-director Luke Sparke (Primitive War, Occupation: Rainfall), the original cinematic Western is produced by Let It Be Entertainment and Sparke Films, with Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) leading an international ensemble cast as Sheriff Virgil Ross.Joining Van Dien are Lincoln Lewis (Home and Away), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Travis Jeffery (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Mark Ricci, and veteran Australian actor Tony Bonner (Skippy, The Man from Snowy River).The production also introduces M.C. Huff (Criminal Minds, KillHer, One Final Ride), an emerging performer selected from thousands of applicants following an international open casting call conducted through social media. Her discovery reflects the filmmakers' commitment to uncovering emerging talent and opening opportunities beyond traditional casting pathways.The expanding universe also features previously announced cast members Martin Kove (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), Rachel Pizzolato (MythBusters Jr.) and NFL star George Kittle, with further casting announcements planned as the wider series develops.A Wild West Built on DinosaursSet in an alternate 1879, Dinosaurs of the Wild West imagines a frontier where humans and dinosaurs have built civilization together. Massive Brontosaurs haul entire towns across the plains. Raptors are ridden into battle. Pterosaurs rule the skies. Against this extraordinary backdrop, pioneers, outlaws and adventurers navigate a dangerous frontier where prehistoric creatures have reshaped the course of human history.Blending the mythology of the American West with cinematic creature action and an expansive original mythology, the planned eight-episode series will explore the characters, rivalries and conflicts of a civilisation unlike anything seen before.The initial instalment will be filmed across New Zealand and Australia, combining sweeping Western landscapes, practical environments and extensive creature visual effects to bring Sparke's ambitious vision to the screen.The project has already generated substantial international interest, with its initial trailer attracting more than five million views on YouTube alone.“We've been building this world for years, and to finally be bringing it to life with this cast is incredibly exciting,” said writer-director Luke Sparke.“The Kickstarter showed us that there is an audience hungry for original stories and worlds they haven't seen before. This isn't just cowboys riding dinosaurs. We're creating an entire alternate history with its own characters, conflicts and mythology, and we're approaching it with the same cinematic ambition as our feature films.”Beyond the Screen: An Expanding Dinosaur FrontierThe production announcement follows the recent unveiling of Dinosaurs of the Wild West: The Roleplaying Game, an ambitious tabletop RPG and collectibles project designed to expand the universe beyond the screen.Developed within the same official continuity as the live-action series, the game will allow fans to explore the dinosaur frontier, interact with familiar characters and create entirely new adventures of their own.The companion project will feature illustrated sourcebooks, collectible dinosaur miniatures, territory guides and an expanding range of tabletop products, with a separate Kickstarter campaign planned for early 2027.Together, the screen and tabletop projects mark the beginning of a broader entertainment universe, bringing the world of Dinosaurs of the Wild West to audiences through interconnected storytelling, gaming and collectibles. Hundreds of players have signed up for the pre-launch VIP.Direct-to-Audience Release Planned for 2027Breaking from traditional television distribution models, the first instalment of Dinosaurs of the Wild West is planned for a worldwide release in 2027 through the production's own digital streaming platform.The independent release strategy builds on the project's successful crowdfunding campaign, establishing a direct relationship between the filmmakers and the international audience supporting the franchise.Further casting announcements, behind-the-scenes updates and first-look footage will be revealed as production progresses.Official Series Website:Official RPG Website:Official Series Trailer:Instagram: @dinosaursofthewildwesttv

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Casper Van Dien Leads 'Dinosaurs of the Wild West' as Luke Sparke's Ambitious Dinosaur Western Heads into Production News Provided By Sparke Films November 18, 2026, 23:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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