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Janicki hosted Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte for a tour of its Washington campuses

- Janicki President John JanickiSEDRO-WOOLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Governor and First Lady see Tier 1 aerospace work firsthand before Janicki completes its 1.6 million-square-foot Montana campus.Janicki hosted Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte, along with a group of Montana business leaders, on Nov. 18 for a tour of its Washington campuses that previewed how the planned Great Falls campus will operate when construction of the first phase is complete in 2027.In June 2026, Janicki announced plans to build a 1.6 million-square-foot manufacturing campus in Great Falls. The investment is about $800 million.During the visit, the governor and his team got a firsthand look at how Janicki builds the tooling, parts, and assemblies it supplies to customers in aerospace, defense, space, marine, and other industries.The tour included structural assembly and aerospace parts fabrication areas at Janicki's Hamilton campus, where engineers and technicians showed how the company builds large, high-tolerance structures for its customers.Over lunch, Janicki President John Janicki briefed the governor and his team on construction progress in Great Falls. The briefing included conceptual drawings of the campus.“We had the opportunity to show Gov. Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte our commitment to designing and building our facilities to the highest construction standards, something we plan to carry forward as we begin work on building our Montana campus,” said John Janicki, president of Janicki.“We were very impressed by our tour of the Janicki facilities,” said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.“The scope and breadth of the work they accomplish is remarkable, and I look forward to seeing similar operations take shape in Great Falls.”“Janicki's commitment to American manufacturing and to its workforce will be a real asset to Montana,” he added.Providing employees with a well-designed workplace is part of Janicki Industries' overall commitment to becoming an employer of choice for its team members, he added.“We've long held that if we take care of our employees, they in turn will help take care of our customers,” Janicki said.“We see our approach to making Janicki a great place to work as a key differentiator.”Janicki will recruit talent for the Montana campus, hiring machinists, skilled trades workers, engineers, and composites specialists. Jordan Weber, Janicki's chief talent officer, said the company plans to recruit heavily from Montana to fill the roughly 2,000 jobs it expects at full build-out.“We have always had a strong connection with Montana State University, a source of well-educated and motivated engineers and technicians,” Weber said.“We are deepening that relationship to help build a vibrant workforce. Janicki and other companies will rely on that workforce as the region's industrial base grows.”He expects to post those positions on the Janicki website as construction nears completion. The company is not yet accepting applications.The Great Falls campus will total about 1.6 million square feet on roughly 180 acres in the AgriTech Park. The first phase is expected to be operational by the end of 2027. Janicki expects the campus to support more than 1,000 jobs within five years and 2,000 or more at full build-out.Janicki leaders attending the visit included John Janicki, president; Michael Janicki, chief operating officer; Tim Babcock, executive vice president; Joe Janicki, senior director of operations; Thomas Janicki, director of automation; and Maggie Janicki, industrial engineer.“We welcomed Gov. Gianforte, the First Lady and their team to our campus. It meant a great deal to show them the work our people do every day,” said John Janicki, president of Janicki Industries.“Gov. Gianforte and the people of Montana have been wonderful partners in this work so far. We are eager to get the Great Falls facility up and running.”###About Janicki IndustriesJanicki is a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company that designs and builds composite and metallic tooling, parts, prototypes, and assembled structures for customers across aerospace, defense, space, marine, and other industries. As one of the largest privately owned Tier 1 aerospace suppliers in the United States, Janicki brings full-scale production capabilities to programs of any scope. Learn more at .

MARK FIRMANI

Janicki

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MT Gov. Greg Gianforte Toured Janicki's Washington Operations Ahead of Great Falls Expansion News Provided By Janicki Industries November 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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