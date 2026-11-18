Five young peacebuilders from the Philippines, Ghana, Bolivia, Zimbabwe and India selected from more than 1,400 applicants worldwide.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PeaceJam Foundation today announced the five young leaders selected as 2026 Billion Acts of Peace Changemaker Fellows: Vanessa Gabrielle Del Rosario (Philippines), Maxmillian Morimi (Ghana), Dayana Blanco Quiroga (Bolivia), Paul Gwatidzo (Zimbabwe) and Nandini Kochar (India). Chosen from more than 1,400 applicants, each Fellow is already leading a project in their own community. The Fellowship backs young people who are building peace where they live, giving them the support they need to take their work further. Each Fellow will receive yearlong mentorship, a global network of changemakers, and up to $5,000 in project funding."This was no easy feat! All of the projects are impressive and worthy of selection," said Rody Thompson, Senior Programs Advisor at PeaceJam Foundation, who served on the selection committee. "I feel grateful for the opportunity to get to know these amazing applicants."About the FellowshipThe Billion Acts of Peace Changemaker Fellowship supports young adults ages 18–30 who are already leading a project focused on peace, justice, equity or social change. The 2026 Fellows were selected from more than 1,400 applications. Over the Fellowship year (November 2026 – June 2027), Fellows receive:Yearlong mentorship: monthly sessions to learn the skills PeaceJam's Nobel Peace Laureates used to create change.A community of changemakers: connections with PeaceJam participants, other Billion Acts of Peace Fellows, Nobel Laureates, Network Members, and nonprofit and business professionals.Financial support: up to $5,000 in project funds to develop and grow their peacebuilding work.Opportunities to connect: invitations to PeaceJam conferences and virtual events.Meet the 2026 FellowsVanessa Gabrielle Del Rosario – PhilippinesOcean Defender Community Wellness Hub, ALON AND ARAW CLUBVanessa Gabrielle Del Rosario is the co-founder of ALON AND ARAW CLUB in Zambales, Philippines, empowering coastal youth through sports, education, and marine conservation. Working alongside local fisherfolk families, she leads community initiatives that provide holistic support for children while diverting thousands of kilograms of plastic from the ocean."Looking back, what started as my own quiet place to heal turned into a shared home for all of us," said Del Rosario. "Today, these kids aren't just cleaning beaches or playing sports; they're finding their own voice, supporting one another through tough times, and growing into the next generation of peacebuilders for our coast."Maxmillian Morimi – GhanaLIFT Africa Foundation (Leadership & Integrity for a Transforming Africa)Maxmillian Morimi is a youth leader from Sakoti, in Ghana's Upper East Region, and a graduate of KNUST. He is the founder of LIFT Africa Foundation, which has trained more than 40 young leaders in integrity, ethical leadership, and entrepreneurship, including 13 students with disabilities. Morimi is now building a mentorship curriculum and an inter-ethnic peacebuilding program that will prepare young Ghanaians from every background to lead and build peace together."I wanted to give young people a different story to live: one of integrity, ethical leadership, love for their country, and the confidence to see themselves as solutions to their community's problems," said Morimi.Dayana Blanco Quiroga – BolivianAsociación Comunitaria Poopo Uru Uru TeamDayana Blanco Quiroga is an Aymara Indigenous woman and environmental leader from Oruro, Bolivia, and co-founder of the Uru Uru Team, a youth- and women-led initiative working to restore Lake Uru Uru through Indigenous knowledge and nature-based solutions. Her work focuses on wetland restoration, biodiversity conservation, and strengthening the leadership of Indigenous women and youth, inspired by the ancestral belief that peace begins with nature."My grandparents always told me that if we are looking for peace, we must begin with nature," said Blanco Quiroga. "This is a lesson I carry with me every day."Paul Gwatidzo – ZimbabweThe HalleryPaul Gwatidzo is a Zimbabwean creative health advocate and award-winning storyteller. He coordinates The Art of Health and is the founder of The Hallery, a creative health studio bringing together young people, health professionals and creatives to use art and storytelling to challenge stigmatizing health narratives."I fell in love with the possibility of using storytelling and creative expression to drive health conversations," said Gwatidzo, whose work with The Art of Health has reached up to 5,000 young people across 28 countries.Nandini Kochar – IndiaNazaria Arts CollectiveNandini Kochar is a filmmaker, educator, and Co-Founder of Nazaria, a grassroots organisation nurturing the next generation of Indian creators from the margins. With over a decade of experience working with marginalized youth at the grassroots, she is now building a first-of-its-kind media institution in Mumbai that equips first-generation learners with the skills, opportunities, and pathways to break into the creative industries. Kochar is a Creativity Pioneer, a Dalai Lama Fellow, and a University of Oxford alumna."That moment made me question who gets to tell stories," said Kochar. "I realised it was high time that young people from marginalized communities had the skills and opportunities to tell their own stories, in their own voices."Sponsor a Changemaker FellowWith more than 1,400 applicants competing for five places this year, many outstanding young leaders are still waiting for the chance to grow their peace projects and amplify their impact. To sponsor a Fellow and bring this life-changing opportunity to more young peacebuilders, contact Idel Mena at....About PeaceJam FoundationCelebrating 30 years in 2026, PeaceJam Foundation is a Denver-based nonprofit that educates and empowers youth to take action for peace, inspired by Nobel Peace Laureates. Through its Billion Acts of Peace campaign, PeaceJam has inspired more than 130 million acts of peace worldwide. Learn more at and .Media contactIdel Mena Billion Acts of Peace Program Manager, PeaceJam Foundation...

Idel Mena

PeaceJam Foundation

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PeaceJam Foundation Announces the 2026 Billion Acts of Peace Changemaker Fellows News Provided By PeaceJam Foundation November 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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