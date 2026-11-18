CTCA

Dan Silvershein of CTCA

Nick Jarman - Founder and CEO of The CTCA

CTCA reaches 158 verified members across 38 states, expanding its leadership and commitment to a safer, smarter and stronger trading card industry.

WENTZVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) has appointed trading card industry veteran Dan Silvershein as Director of Membership, as the organization continues its rapid expansion, now reaching 158 verified members across 38 states. The milestone reflects growing industry support for CTCA's mission to strengthen transparency, accountability and consumer trust.

In his new role, Silvershein will lead membership growth and industry outreach, drawing on his experience in business development and strategic partnerships to build relationships with card shops, manufacturers, breakers, marketplaces and other businesses across the collectibles industry.

"Dan understands both the business of trading cards and the importance of bringing people together around a shared vision," said Nick Jarman, Founder and CEO of CTCA. "As our membership continues to grow, having someone with his relationships, experience and understanding of the hobby will be invaluable. We're building something intended to serve the entire industry, and Dan will play an important role in helping us take that mission further."

Rapid Membership Growth Reflects Expanding Industry Support

Founded in 2025, CTCA continues to bring together businesses and industry leaders across the collectibles market while advancing initiatives focused on industry standards, education, certification and consumer protection.

"I'm excited to join CTCA at such an important stage in its growth," said Silvershein. "The trading card industry has an incredible community of entrepreneurs, collectors and businesses, and I believe there's a tremendous opportunity to bring more of them together. I'm looking forward to helping expand CTCA's membership and supporting the work being done to strengthen the hobby for everyone involved."

Industry Leadership and Advisory Board Continue to Strengthen CTCA

Under Founder and CEO Nick Jarman, CTCA is supported by an influential advisory board featuring industry leaders from across the collectibles business.

Notable members include D.J. Kazmierczak (formerly Panini America), Chris Sears (Beckett Collectibles), Josh Pankow (President, Leaf Trading Cards), Rob Veres (Burbank Sportscards), Jeremy J.J. Allen (Oh YAAS, formerly Heritage Auctions), Matt Heyn (Ludex) and Mat Sposta (CHCK and Trove).

Together, these industry leaders bring valuable experience and guidance to CTCA's mission of building a stronger, more trustworthy trading card industry.

To learn more about CTCA, its membership opportunities and leadership, visit .

About the Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA)

The Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) is an independent 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association dedicated to building a safer, smarter and stronger trading card industry. Through standards development, certification, education, advocacy and consumer-protection initiatives, CTCA works to promote transparency, accountability and collaboration among collectors, businesses and industry stakeholders nationwide.



Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

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Certified Trading Card Association Names Industry Veteran Dan Silvershein Director of Membership Amid Rapid Growth News Provided By Bradley PR and Marketing November 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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