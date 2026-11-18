Global Food Brands Face Scrutiny Over Asian Cage-Free Egg Sourcing as Report Exposes ESG Double Standards

60% of 95 food and hospitality companies assessed disclose no verifiable progress on cage-free egg commitments in Asia, despite 73.6% global implementation.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new report on farmed animal welfare in Asia, reveals 57 of 95 (60%) multinational food and hospitality companies assessed fail to disclose verifiable progress on their cage free egg sourcing commitments in the region. Many multinational brands continue to report high global implementation (73.6%) of cage free egg systems while withholding or omitting regional data for their Asian operations.

The Cage-Free Tracker Asia 2025 Annex exposes a stark double standard. The report, which tracks 95 major hotel chains, restaurant groups, food manufacturers, caterers, and retailers since December 31, 2025, reveals that 60% of assessed companies fail to provide transparent, publicly verifiable progress on their cage-free egg commitments in Asia.

The report is an update on an Industry Cage Free Tracker published last year by animal protection organization Sinergia Animal.

A Disconnect Between Global Claims and Regional Disclosures

Regional inaction is masked by global averages. The assessment highlights a persistent reporting gap among global food brands:

- Royal Caribbean provides no progress breakdown for its Asian operations, but reports 95% cage-free egg sourcing globally.

- Unilever fails to publish Asia-specific progress, but reports 79% global cage-free implementation.

- Nestlé fails to publish regional figures for its Asian supply chain, but reports 74.4% global implementation.

- Sodexo fails to disclose country or regional metrics across Asia, but reports 56.6% global progress.

"Corporate commitments are only as meaningful as their execution." Explains Nurkhayati Darunifah, Sinergia Animal's Corporate Accountability Lead in Asia "When global brands publish strong overall sustainability numbers while remaining silent on Asia, it creates a transparency gap that obscures regional supply chain realities."

Industry Leaders Prove Asian Transition is Feasible

Despite regional hurdles, the tracker demonstrates that full implementation in Asia is entirely achievable, with major global food and hospitality players achieving the commitments they made to sustainable sourcing.

Saneekan Rosamontri is Managing Director of Sinergia Animal Thailand "Industry leaders such as Aman Resorts demonstrate that 100% cage-free sourcing is operationally viable. This Annex to last year's report is important, as a number of companies have made significant progress, including Chatrium, which has fulfilled its commitments this year by announcing the achievement of 100% cage-free shell egg implementation across Thailand in June 2026.”

- Green Category Leaders (15.8%): 15 companies achieved 100% cage-free fulfillment across Asia, including Aman Resorts, Capella Hotel Group, IKEA, illycaffè, Pizza Express, Shake Shack, and Starbucks.

- Transitioning Companies (24.2%): 23 companies demonstrated measurable regional progress, including Four Seasons Hotels (71% in Asia), Best Western (70% in Asia), and The Peninsula Hotels (61% in Asia).

This progress demonstrates the potential impact of sustained corporate engagement and practical support in helping companies translate commitments into implementation.

Sinergia Animal Calls on Companies to Demonstrate Accountability

Nurkhayati Darunifah, Sinergia Animal's Corporate Accountability Lead in Asia explains,

"As we prepare for the Cage Free Tracker Asia 2026, scheduled for publication in 2027, Sinergia Animal encourages all companies operating across Asia that have made cage-free commitments to demonstrate their accountability by publicly reporting their implementation progress. With the reporting cut-off set for 31 December 2026, companies are encouraged to:

- Publish or update their cage-free implementation reports, including measurable progress at the global and Asia or country levels.

- Provide transparent, region-specific updates on their progress towards fulfilling their commitments.

- Submit their latest implementation information through the CFT Asia 2026 Survey to ensure their progress is accurately reflected in the upcoming assessment.

Submit your update through the CFT Asia 2026 Survey:

Transparent reporting is essential to demonstrating corporate accountability, recognizing progress, identifying remaining gaps, and accelerating the transition towards cage-free egg supply chains across Asia."

About Sinergia Animal

Sinergia Animal is an international non-profit animal protection organization working across 7 countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia to create a kinder future for farmed animals. Named a Top Charity by Animal Charity Evaluators (ACE) for nine consecutive years, the organization transforms food systems through corporate engagement, undercover investigations, policy advocacy, and practical programs. To date, Sinergia Animal has helped secure over 200 corporate commitments to improve animal welfare, impacting approximately 100 million animals every year.

For more information, visit:

Nurkhayati Darunifah

Sinergia Animal

+62 811-8120-1325

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