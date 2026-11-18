Hypertherm 400 A Cartridge

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hypertherm Associates, a leading manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software, has expanded its HyPerformance(HPR) consumable product line with a new 400-amp cartridge designed to simplify high-amperage plasma cutting and beveling of thick mild steel.The new HPR 400 A cartridge completes Hypertherm's cartridge offering for mild steel cutting, joining existing 80 A, 130 A, and 260 A options. For fabricators that routinely move between amperages and processes, the new cartridge simplifies mechanized plasma cutting with a single-piece consumable design. It also standardizes consumable management, operator training, and changeover procedures.“Keeping costs down is central for all fabricators,” said Chloe McGuffin, Product Manager for Hypertherm Associates.“The new 400 A cartridge protects valuable plate material, maximizes arc time, and avoids unplanned downtime.”The single-piece, pre-assembled cartridge combines multiple consumable components into one unit, allowing operators to order and stock one consumable for each process rather than manage individual components. This simplified approach also makes changeovers faster and reduces opportunities for errors during consumable replacement.For shops cutting or beveling thick plate, consistency over consumable life is particularly important. The HPR 400 A cartridge allows shops to maintain cut quality from start to finish, reducing the risk of scrapped parts, secondary work, and unexpected interruptions.By extending the cartridge platform to 400 amps, Hypertherm also gives HPRXD plasma system operators a more consistent consumable strategy across mild steel applications from thin to thick plate. Operators can follow the same cartridge-based approach as jobs move between 80, 130, 260, and 400-amp processes.“Developing the new HPR 400 A is a direct reflection of our founding principle of customer-focused innovation,” explains McGuffin.“It delivers improved quality, productivity, and cost-efficiency.”For more information, visit the Hypertherm website: .ABOUT HYPERTHERM ASSOCIATESHypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at .

Cherrist Chuah

Hypertherm Associates

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Hypertherm 400 A Cartridge Helps Fabricators Maximize Arc Time, Minimize Downtime News Provided By Hypertherm Associates November 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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