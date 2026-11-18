Subscription-based offering combines enterprise billing and monetization with operational support and tailored AI services.

- Thomas Cong, CEO of Congero Technology GroupRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Congero Technology Group, a leading provider of billing and digital transformation services and an Oracle partner, today announced a subscription-based offering built on Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management (BRM), part of Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization. Available for customer onboarding, the offering builds on Congero's more than 25 years of Oracle BRM experience and its partnership with Oracle since 2008.Designed for enterprises in telecommunications, subscription services, telematics, and cloud services, the offering supports complex billing and monetization requirements, including recurring subscriptions, consumption-based pricing, and hybrid subscription-and-usage models.Congero combines access to BRM with implementation, migration, integration, upgrades, managed operations, and support through a subscription model. Services are tailored to each engagement, helping customers simplify adoption and ongoing billing operations while reducing the need to manage the underlying infrastructure themselves.“Our customers need flexible billing capabilities that can evolve with their business, together with the expertise to put those capabilities to work,” said Thomas Cong, CEO and Founder, Congero Technology Group.“By combining BRM with our implementation and operational services, we can help enterprises simplify billing operations and develop AI solutions tailored to their business priorities.”Enterprise billing with partner-led delivery and operationsCongero's offering is designed to support high-volume billing operations, scalability, and evolving monetization requirements. Customers can engage Congero to deploy, integrate, and operate their environment, connecting billing with surrounding business systems and supporting ongoing operations.Congero draws on extensive experience implementing and supporting large enterprise BRM environments. Each engagement will define the subscription scope, operational responsibilities, and any additional implementation services required to meet the customer's needs.AI services tailored to customer requirementsCongero will also help customers build, train, and deploy AI models aligned with their business goals. Potential use cases include personalized offer recommendations, predicting payment delinquency to help prioritize collections, and detecting unusual patterns in operational metrics to guide investigations.These services build on BRM's open, extensible AI/ML integration framework to help Congero prepare and process customer data, train models, and integrate predictions into business workflows, reducing the need for customers to build and manage the supporting AI infrastructure themselves.Engagements will span use-case definition, data preparation, model development and training, validation, and deployment. Each solution will reflect the customer's available data, integration requirements, and desired business outcomes.“Organizations need billing capabilities that can evolve with their business models,” said Payam Sharifi, Senior Vice President, Communications, Media, and Entertainment Application Sales, Oracle.“Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, part of Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization, supports complex subscription and usage-based offerings. Congero's offering combines that foundation with partner expertise to help customers simplify billing operations and develop AI solutions tailored to their business needs.”AvailabilityGeneral service availability is part of Congero's current commercial offer worldwide.To learn more, visit .About Congero Technology GroupCongero Technology Group provides specialized solutions and professional services in billing, CRM, ERP, RPA and digital transformation. With deep experience in Oracle Communications BRM and modern cloud technologies, Congero helps organizations simplify complex business processes, modernize technology platforms and accelerate digital transformation.About Oracle's Partner ProgramThe Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit .TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Leidy Sandi

CongeroTechnology Group

+506 8303 4260

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Congero Technology Powers Subscription Billing and AI Services with Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management News Provided By CongeroTechnology Group November 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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