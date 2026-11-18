MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The investment will fund talent, proprietary solutions, and closer collaboration with Databricks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SunnyData, a Databricks-focused data and AI consultancy, today announced a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures, Databricks' strategic investment arm.The investment reflects a shared focus on data and AI delivery capabilities, and SunnyData's commitment to helping clients deliver business outcomes on the Databricks Intelligence Platform.“We are proud of the capabilities that we've built to deliver on the Databricks Intelligence Platform for our customers. The Databricks Ventures investment is validation of our growth journey and our strong delivery capabilities. The investment will allow us to invest for scale, in our people, solutions, and processes for growth. We are very grateful for our clients, our Databricks partners, and all Sunny employees that have been on this journey with us,” said Kai Thapa, CEO and Co-founder of SunnyData.The funding will support hiring and training of data engineers and architects, expansion in the industries and regions SunnyData already serves, proprietary frameworks, accelerators and packaged Brickbuilder solutions, and closer work with Databricks' sales and engineering teams on enterprise accounts, building on client work such as Arcos Dorados, Banco Macro and Donaldson.“We started SunnyData to be the Databricks partner we always wanted to work with: specialists who own the problem and deliver results clients can point to. Having Databricks Ventures back that idea is a milestone, and one more reason to work harder, do better, and raise the bar. I'm proud of our team and excited about the future ahead,” said Jeronimo Acosta, Co-founder and Chief Partner Officer of SunnyData.“Helping enterprises realize value from data and AI requires both a strong technology foundation and the expertise to put it into practice,” said Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Databricks.“SunnyData has committed to ensuring to sustainable technical resources and customer satisfaction and we're so excited to welcome them to the Databricks Ventures ecosystem.”About SunnyDataSunnyData is a premium, pure-play data and AI consulting firm specializing in enterprise-grade Databricks modernization, data engineering, and governed analytics. With deep domain expertise across highly regulated industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences, SunnyData helps global organizations bridge the gap between complex data infrastructure and actionable business value.

Emma Handler

SunnyData

+1 651-370-9786

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SunnyData Announces Strategic Investment from Databricks Ventures to Scale Data and AI Delivery for Enterprise Clients. News Provided By SunnyData November 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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