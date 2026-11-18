MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- California is getting raked by a Pacific storm that prompted Los Angeles to warn of imminent evacuations in the event of mud and debris slides on fire-scarred hillsides.

A mix of flood, wind, coastal surf and winter alerts have been issued across the most-populous US state amid heavy rain and snow. The Los Angeles County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for neighborhoods near the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset burn scars.

“Prepare for possible evacuations,” the fire department said.“High-risk homes will be visited by the LAPD.”

The massive El Niño across the equatorial Pacific is helping funnel storms into the US West Coast. Level 1 and 2 atmospheric river conditions are forecast from British Columbia to Southern California in the next several days, the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes said.

Originating as long plumes of moisture from as far offshore as 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers), atmospheric rivers can deliver water volumes equivalent to the Mississippi River when they crash into land.

El Niño driven Kelvin waves, which raise sea levels along the coast, already have caused flooding in recent weeks.

In the coastal mountain ranges and just inland as much as 6 inches of rain may fall, said Scott Kleebauer, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

Along with the fire department warnings, Los Angeles County officials issued a Phase 1 warning to recently burned areas that include the Hollywood Hills and Malibu.

“We have a pretty decent disturbance,” Kleebauer said. Around San Francisco,“a pretty steady area of rainfall is migrating inland and that will just continue to slide down the California coast tomorrow.”

Along with the rain, heavy snow already is falling around Truckee, California, in the Sierra Nevada and that will spread southward, Kleebauer said. At 7,000 feet of elevation, up to 3 feet of snow may fall.

“This will likely be the first substantial snowfall event out there for the winter season,” Kleebauer said.

--With assistance from Lauren Rosenthal.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.