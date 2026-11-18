MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Polymarket US is expanding beyond crypto-price prediction to short-horizon commodities, adding new up-or-down markets tied to oil and natural gas. The move comes after Polymarket said its short-duration contracts crossed $1 billion in trading volume over six weeks, underscoring how quickly the platform's fastest-settlement products are drawing users.

The newly listed markets will sit alongside Polymarket US's existing gold and silver up-or-down contracts, which already trade in rapid time windows. In addition to commodities, the platform continues offering short-duration up-or-down contracts on major crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP, with different settlement periods depending on the underlying market.

Polymarket US is launching short-duration oil and natural gas up-or-down markets after its fast-settlement contracts surpassed $1 billion in volume over six weeks. Gold and silver already exist on the platform in 15-minute and hourly formats, providing a direct template for how commodities will trade going forward. Crypto up-or-down contracts accounted for $931 million in notional volume in November (as of Wednesday), or 10.3% of Polymarket US volume, per Ticker Tracker data. Polymarket's expansion intensifies competition with Kalshi, which has already shown momentum in short-duration gold contracts.

Key takeawaysWhy short-duration“up-or-down” matters to traders

Polymarket US's up-or-down format lets traders take a position on whether an asset's price will move above or below a specified level over a defined period. The defining feature here is the short settlement window: rather than waiting for long-dated outcomes, participants can express views on near-term price direction.

Polymarket chief growth officer Travis VanderZanden said short-duration markets are among the fastest-growing products on the platform, citing both volume and user growth since launch of the product push. The company framed the expansion into commodities as a continuation of that demand, pointing from gold into other real-world references such as energy.

For market participants, shorter horizons tend to make order flow and risk management more active. They also allow traders who prefer tactical exposure-rather than longer investment theses-to participate with more frequent outcomes. However, the approach can be sensitive to liquidity and execution quality as markets cycle quickly, which is exactly why the question of adoption and trading depth becomes central when platforms broaden the catalogue.

From gold and silver to oil and natural gas

Polymarket US already offers gold and silver up-or-down markets in tight intervals, including 15-minute and hourly contracts. According to the company, the latest additions extend the same concept into oil and natural gas, effectively broadening the commodities menu for traders who want near-term directionality.

Beyond commodities, Polymarket US continues to run crypto up-or-down markets across Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP. The platform's contract windows vary by asset, ranging from five-minute and 15-minute intervals to hourly and four-hour periods, reflecting an emphasis on fast-moving trading schedules.

From an investor and operator perspective, the sequencing is notable: commodities move in after rapid uptake of short-duration crypto contracts. That suggests Polymarket is testing whether the“velocity” appeal of near-term prediction carries over from crypto-native volatility to markets tied to energy prices and macro-linked references.

What the volume data says about adoption

Polymarket's own statement links the expansion to strong momentum in short-duration trading. In parallel, Ticker Tracker data (as cited by Cointelegraph ) indicates that crypto up-or-down markets contributed substantial share of total platform activity during the November period, reaching $931 million in notional volume as of Wednesday-equivalent to 10.3% of Polymarket US volume.

That same data breakdown places crypto up-or-down contracts third behind“combos” and sports categories. Meanwhile, commodities up-or-down markets recorded a smaller figure over the same period: $4.3 million. The asymmetry matters. It implies that while commodities are now being added, they may still be in an early growth phase compared with crypto's immediate demand-meaning traders should watch whether energy and other commodity listings attract meaningful liquidity over time.

Polymarket's bet is that the product-market fit for short-duration contracts can generalize beyond crypto to additional underlying reference points. The near-term question for users is whether the new oil and natural gas markets quickly achieve the kind of participation that existing crypto up-or-down formats already enjoy.

Competitive pressure from Kalshi's gold lead

Polymarket is not the only prediction market player pushing shorter time horizons for commodities. Rival prediction market Kalshi has already demonstrated traction in the same category.

Earlier Cointelegraph reporting highlighted that Kalshi's short-duration gold markets overtook equivalent Ether contracts after gaining momentum in September, shortly after gold listings launched. According to Predict Charts data previously reported by Cointelegraph, gold recorded 542 million contracts traded and an estimated $5 million in fees that month. By comparison, Ether logged 318 million contracts and an estimated $2.6 million in fees.

That earlier shift provides useful context for Polymarket's move: it suggests there is a market appetite for rapid commodity outcomes, but also that incumbents can secure early mindshare through timely launches and liquidity-building.

With Polymarket US now adding energy contracts, the competitive dynamic is likely to intensify-particularly among traders who prefer frequent settlement cycles and who may compare platforms based on where the tightest spreads and most reliable participation concentrate.

Going forward, traders should watch two things: whether Polymarket's new oil and natural gas contracts ramp up in trading volume quickly enough to justify the expansion, and how the share of commodities in Polymarket US's total activity evolves relative to crypto up-or-down markets as the short-duration catalogue grows.

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