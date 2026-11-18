MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Variational, an on-chain derivatives trading platform, has secured $110 million in a Series B funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto, valuing the company at $1.5 billion. The round also included participation from Dragonfly, HSG, Peak XV and 50T Funds, according to a Wednesday Business Wire announcement.

The funding comes as Variational seeks to reposition crypto derivatives trading to feel less like a niche“crypto-only” venue. Its Omni platform offers leveraged exposure to more than 550 markets, with a model designed to connect on-chain traders to liquidity sourced from traditional financial markets.

Variational raised $110 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in a Series B led by Bain Capital Crypto. Omni provides leveraged access to 550+ markets and aggregates liquidity from on-chain and off-chain sources, including Hyperliquid. Since early 2025, Omni has processed over $475 billion in trading volume across 100,000+ accounts, with traditional markets contributing more than half of daily volume. Variational's swaps product launched in September and has generated more than $80 billion in trading volume, according to the company. The firm is working to make onboarding less dependent on crypto wallets and USDC, aiming to broaden beyond crypto-native retail.

Key takeawaysFunding targets a bridge between on-chain traders and traditional liquidity

Variational's core premise is that on-chain derivatives don't have to rely solely on liquidity that originates inside crypto markets. The company's Omni platform is built to aggregate liquidity from both on-chain and off-chain venues-an approach it says differs from some peers that keep separate order books by market.

According to a company spokesperson speaking to Cointelegraph, Omni connects off-chain liquidity to on-chain traders. The spokesperson added that liquidity from Variational's“tier-one market maker,” which the company did not identify, remains off-chain.

For investors and traders, the practical implication is straightforward: if off-chain venues can be accessed with competitive execution, on-chain platforms may offer deeper liquidity and broader market coverage without forcing users to shift entirely into crypto-native trading rails.

Omni's scale grows beyond crypto-only positioning

Omni launched in early 2025 and has since processed more than $475 billion in trading volume across over 100,000 accounts, Variational said. Just as importantly for the platform's stated strategy, traditional markets now represent more than half of Omni's daily trading volume.

That mix matters because it suggests demand is not strictly confined to assets traditionally associated with crypto trading. Variational says customers are still primarily crypto-native retail, but the market structure-more than half the daily volume tied to traditional markets-supports the company's argument that the“global markets” layer is becoming central to its product.

In September, Variational also launched its swaps product. The company reported that swaps have generated more than $80 billion in trading volume since launch.

As funding rounds increasingly reward measurable traction, Variational's reported volumes and account counts are likely to be central to how the business case is presented to new and existing stakeholders. The next test will be whether this growth sustains as competition intensifies and as more platforms market similar“access to everything” narratives.

Trading activity highlights fierce competition in on-chain derivatives

On-chain derivatives remain one of the most competitive areas in crypto. DeFi analytics firm DeFiLlama data cited by Cointelegraph at the time of writing showed large differences in reported trading volumes across major venues.

Over the prior 30 days, Hyperliquid recorded approximately $274 billion in reported trading volume, while Lighter posted around $82 billion and Variational about $62 billion. Open interest is similarly concentrated: Variational ranked third at roughly $688 million, behind Hyperliquid at $5.7 billion and Aster at $1.2 billion, based on the same DeFiLlama snapshot.

Variational's stated differentiation-aggregating on-chain and off-chain liquidity-appears designed to close that gap. However, the numbers also underline a reality traders already understand: scale in derivatives tends to reinforce itself through liquidity, tighter spreads, and more continuous order flow. Funding can accelerate product development and user growth, but it won't automatically overcome liquidity advantages held by the largest incumbents.

Less“crypto feel”: onboarding changes are in the works

Even with traditional markets contributing most of its daily volume, Variational acknowledged that its user base today is largely crypto-native. When asked about competing directly with established brokerage ecosystems such as Robinhood and Interactive Brokers, the company framed the issue as one of user experience-specifically, reducing the platform's crypto-centric friction.

According to the spokesperson, Variational is working to abstract away the“crypto” feel for new users. In practical terms, that includes developing email-based account registration and alternative deposit methods intended to remove the current requirements for crypto wallets and USDC.

If executed well, these changes could matter for both retail onboarding and broader adoption. Many would-be derivatives users are interested in market access but are deterred by the operational steps associated with crypto custody and stablecoin funding. By lowering that barrier, Variational is effectively targeting a larger pool of potential traders-even if it starts with traditional-market engagement rather than beginning with spot crypto.

Still, there is uncertainty around how quickly these onboarding improvements can be deployed at scale and how they will affect operational risk, compliance requirements, and execution quality. Traders typically prioritize reliability and pricing; onboarding that feels easier is only valuable if order execution remains competitive.

What to watch next

With $110 million in new capital, Variational's immediate focus will likely be on proving that its liquidity-aggregation model can deepen execution while it expands beyond current crypto-native users. The key questions for the market are how fast onboarding alternatives move from development to live usage, and whether Omni's trading momentum-alongside its swaps growth-can continue to outpace the pressure from larger on-chain derivatives venues.

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