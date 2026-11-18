MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to expanding the pipeline of qualified applicants within the surety and fidelity industry, has awarded $162,500 in scholarships to 50 students-the largest number of scholarship recipients in the Foundation's history. Established in 2003, the Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program connects college students with hands-on industry experience, educational support and career opportunities.

Each recipient received a $2,500 scholarship after completing an internship with an SFAA member company. Eligible recipients who accept full-time positions within the surety and fidelity industry receive an additional $5,000 award.

“This record class of scholarship recipients represents a significant investment in the future of our industry,” said Bryce Grissom, President of the SFAA Foundation and Senior Vice President, Surety, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance.“Together with our member companies, we are helping more students turn their internship experience into lasting careers in surety and fidelity.”“Building our industry's future starts with creating opportunities for talented people,” added Ryan Work, SFAA President and CEO.“These scholarship recipients demonstrate the reach of this program and the commitment of our member companies to developing the next generation of industry professionals.”

The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program $2,500 recipients are as follows:



Dinah Narat, University of Maryland - College Park, Allianz Trade

Priyanka Saini, University of Maryland - College Park, Allianz Trade

Caroline Cortese, Fairfield University, Ascot Group

Michael Motroni, University of Southern California, Ascot Group

Andrew McDowell, Denison University, Chubb Surety

Aidan Fry, University of South Carolina, Crum & Forster

Westin Tse, University of Richmond, Everest Group

Jeffrey Tisoskey, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, IAT

Zoe Broomhall, University of South Florida, IAT

Bryn Luce, Indiana University Bloomington, Liberty Mutual Group

Kelley Jones, James Madison University, Liberty Mutual Group

Mikayla Allen, Georgia State University, Liberty Mutual Group

Nathan Fisher, Delaware Valley University, Liberty Mutual Group

Ryan Cruz, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Liberty Mutual Group

Anna Preston, Texas State University, Markel

Alex McKane, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Avery Schenger, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Ayman Karroum, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Jackson Nettleton, Texas Tech University, Merchants Bonding Company

Jacob Hightshoe, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Katherine Briolat, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Mindy Luong, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Olivia Turek, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Saige Johnston, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Zach English, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

Katie Dusko, Fairfield University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Matthew Greggains, The Ohio State University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

William Masone, Providence College, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Jack Van de Krol, Iowa State University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Grace Ekins, The University of Tennessee – Knoxville, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Sophia Raucci, Miami University, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Arjun Majety, Purdue University, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

Cecilia Chu, University of Connecticut, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

Michael Steiner, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Milana Koji, Bentley University, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program $5,000 recipients who have accepted full-time positions are as follows:



William Rau, Liberty Mutual Group

Maria Gomez Lozano, Liberty Mutual Group

Shoshana Zuck, Liberty Mutual Group

Hayden Huntley, Merchants Bonding Company

Sydnee Theis, Merchants Bonding Company

Caleb Helgeson, Merchants Bonding Company

Lawson DeWeerdt, Merchants Bonding Company

Benjamin Denly, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Mason Song, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Julia Vice, The Hartford

Jack Fortner, The Hartford

Jack Bourbeau, The Hartford

Sarah Guzman, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

Lalia Todd, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Gabriela Urbanowicz, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

For information on the Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program or to contribute, please visit .

About SFAA Foundation

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation), a 501(c)(3) organization, was established to expand the pipeline of qualified applicants and increase access to career opportunities within the surety and fidelity industry. SFAA, along with its member companies, recognizes the value of a workplace where all individuals have an opportunity to participate and succeed. The Foundation funds and administers the Surety and Fidelity Industry Intern and Scholarship Program, which introduces college students to careers in the industry and helps develop the next generation of leaders.

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan trade association representing all surety and fidelity industry segments. SFAA promotes the value of surety and fidelity bonding and its vital protections through advocacy, outreach, promotion, and education. The more than 425 member companies write 98 percent of surety and fidelity bonds in the U.S. SFAA is licensed as a rating or advisory organization in all states, and state insurance departments have designated it as a statistical agent for the reporting of fidelity and surety experience.





Contact

Senior Vice President

Peter Roth

Surety and Fidelity Association of America

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