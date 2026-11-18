Seventy Years Of Diplomatic Ties, Masks As A New Language: Colorful Guizhou Launches Chinaegypt Dialogue Of Civilizations Through Theatrical Masks
“Charm of Masks: Dialogue of Civilizations” event site
Focusing on the three keywords of“culture,”“vitality,” and“the times,” He Yunjiang, Director-General of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, introduced Egyptian audiences to Guizhou's scenic landscapes, cultural heritage, and contemporary vitality, while extending an invitation to local Egyptian media outlets, cultural and creative teams, and other partners.
In his speech, Ali El-Hefny stated that the themed event“Charm of Masks: Dialogue of Civilizations” was an illuminating endeavor that helps build a bridge for deeper communication between various regions of China and Egypt.
During the event, inheritors of Guizhou's Dixi opera gave live performances, allowing on-site audiences to directly experience the charm of this ancient folk opera. In addition, a themed exchange event titled“Ancient Civilizations: Cultural Transmission and Dissemination” was held.
More than 40 masks used in Guizhou's Dixi and Nuo operas were exhibited that day. In addition, held on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China–Egypt diplomatic relations, the event served as a two-way interaction that enhanced mutual understanding, opening a window for dialogue among cultural, media, and youth groups from both sides, and creating new space for the two sides to expand people-to-people and cultural cooperation across multiple fields.
Source:
Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province
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