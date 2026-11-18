Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes DGP Over Law and Order in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly criticised Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal over his remarks on the law and order situation in the state, accusing the police department of attempting to conceal administrative failures behind statistics.

In a strongly worded statement, Udhayanidhi questioned the comparison of the average number of murders over the previous five years with the figures for the first 10 months of the current year. He said the DGP's claim that murders had declined during the six-month rule was misleading, particularly in the wake of 17 deaths reported on Diwali. He also questioned the DGP's statement that drug-related cases had increased by 74 per cent, asking whether it indicated the widespread availability of narcotic substances across Tamil Nadu, including near educational institutions.

Udhayanidhi raised questions over the alleged possession of 137 kg of methamphetamine by TVK functionary Boopalan, asking why the Tamil Nadu Police had not arrested him and why officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had to come to the state to make the arrest. He also referred to the alleged attacks by drug users that resulted in the deaths of a Home Guard personnel in Ariyalur and a Special Sub-Inspector in Theni, questioning the effectiveness of the government's efforts to control drug abuse.

On women's safety, he accused ruling party functionaries of being involved in a series of sexual harassment allegations and questioned the effectiveness of the 'Singappen Padai' initiative launched for women's protection. Citing alleged sexual harassment complaints involving TVK functionaries in Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai and Chennai, as well as the controversy over an alleged obscene message sent by a TVK MLA to the Kallakurichi District Collector, he questioned why such incidents were not reflected in the DGP's statistics. He further sought details of the number of cases registered and arrests made in connection with sexual offence allegations against ruling party functionaries.

Udhayanidhi also questioned the increasing incidents of prisoners escaping from police custody and challenged the DGP to release statistics on the number of prisoners who had escaped over the past six months. Describing the DGP's assessment of the law and order situation as a self-certificate, Udhayanidhi said statistical comparisons could not reduce public fear or conceal the ground realities. He urged the police department to move beyond statistical claims and ensure the safety of all sections of society, particularly women and children, while taking effective action against drug trafficking, crimes and alleged excesses by ruling party functionaries. (ANI)