Tom Latham Joins Unwanted List of Test Openers with Most Ducks

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on Thursday joined the unwanted list of players with the most ducks as an opener in Test cricket after being dismissed for a two-ball duck against India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Latham now has 15 ducks as a Test opener, placing him alongside former India opener Virender Sehwag and equalling the record of the latter.

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite tops the list with 19 ducks as a Test opener, followed by former England captain Mike Atherton with 17 and Sri Lanka's Marvan Atapattu with 16. Former India opener Virender Sehwag and New Zealand skipper Latham are tied in fourth place with 15 ducks each.

Coming to the match, Team India won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. India have made some major changes to their playing combination, with Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj featuring in the playing XI. Washington Sundar has been included as the spin-bowling all-rounder. Seamers Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar have been left out of the playing XI, while veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also not been preferred for the opening encounter.

The decision to field first means India will look to make early inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up at the Basin Reserve. After winning the toss, Gill said the team opted to bowl first after observing that the wicket offered more assistance initially compared to the conditions expected on the second day. "Yeah, definitely we've seen there's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings. So if we were able to exploit that," Gill said after winning the toss.

Speaking about India's preparations following the ODI series, the captain said the players had enjoyed a productive build-up with several practice sessions and were eager to begin the Test series. "Pretty good, you know. We had good five, six practice sessions and everyone is very excited and ready to go," he said.

Teams: India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel(w), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)