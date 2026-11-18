Mauricio Pochettino Calls for Unity as New Manchester United Boss

Manchester United's new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called for unity among the club's players, staff and supporters, expressing his desire to bring happiness and success to the team. Speaking in a video message shared on Manchester United's Instagram handle, Pochettino addressed United supporters around the world and said he was looking forward to meeting them and working together to achieve the results the club deserves.

“Hi Reds, it's Mauricio Pochettino,” he began, as quoted by Man United's website.“I am looking forward to meeting you guys. I hear so many good things about you. I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting together.

“This is going to be a special season to support and to make our players fight on the field and to get the results that we deserve,” he added. In a second message delivered in Spanish, the Argentine manager further emphasised the importance of togetherness, drawing a connection between unity and the club's name, Manchester United.

“This message is about being united, like the name Manchester United,” he said, as quoted by Man United's website.“We all need to work together. I hope to bring the happy moments that this club deserves and create the unity that every team needs so that the players can be at their best on the pitch,” he added.

Earlier, United confirmed the appointment of Pochettino as their men's first-team head coach, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager set to take charge from November 18. The Premier League club confirmed the appointment in an official statement, announcing that an agreement had been reached with the United States Football Federation for Pochettino and his coaching staff to be released following the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US Men's National Team.

Pochettino replaces Michael Carrick, who parted ways with United earlier this week following a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season that left the club in the Premier League relegation zone. The 54-year-old Argentine is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his emphasis on building cohesive teams and his ability to develop individual players. His appointment comes at a difficult time for Manchester United, who have endured a disastrous beginning to their league campaign, managing just one victory in their opening 10 Premier League matches and slipping to 18th in the standings.

Carrick's departure marked the end of his second spell at Old Trafford, less than six months after he was handed a two-year contract. United had cited the need for a change following their disappointing start to the season. The club had praised Carrick's contribution during his time in charge, describing him as a Manchester United legend and acknowledging his leadership, dedication and professionalism. Pochettino will now face the immediate challenge of reviving United's fortunes and steering the club away from the relegation zone as they look to get their season back on track.