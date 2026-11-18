

Total revenue for the quarter reached $3.44 billion, outpacing consensus forecasts, while earnings per share hit $1.05.

Applied Compute acquisition to bolster PANW's enterprise capabilities in open-weight AI models. Palo Alto expects full-year revenue at $14.52 billion to $14.57 billion.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stock gained about 11% after-hours on Wednesday after topping analyst expectations for its first quarter ending October, along with a raised outlook on the backdrop of concerns regarding artificial intelligence-powered cyber threats.

For the fiscal first quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, beating analysts' $0.97 estimate.

Total revenue surged 39% to $3.44 billion, up from $2.47 billion during the same period last year and beating expectations of $3.31 billion.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR), the yearly income a subscription or contract business expects from active customers, climbed 66% year-over-year to hit $9.73 billion. ARR is one of the key metrics analysts use when evaluating companies like Palo Alto.

“As AI reshapes the threat landscape, we must continually evolve to protect our customers and enable them to adopt AI securely,” CEO Nikesh Arora said in a release.

A wave of recent high-profile system outages that hit financial institutions, airlines, and enterprise infrastructure have prompted businesses to significantly boost their digital security investments, directly aiding cybersecurity firms like Palo Alto Networks and its peers like Zscaler (ZS) and CrowdStrike (CRWD).

The $4.5 Billion Applied Compute Deal

Palo Alto Networks announced an agreement to acquire Applied Compute, an AI model platform, in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.

Applied Compute provides an infrastructure environment enabling enterprises to train, refine, and deploy open-weight artificial intelligence models and autonomous agents. By opting for open-weight systems over proprietary closed frameworks, organizations can download and run model parameters directly within their private infrastructure, creating a tailored, budget-friendly approach with enhanced data governance.

“If it works, I think this will dwarf the ability that we have in cybersecurity,” Arora said on an earnings call.“This could be bigger than what we do.“

Q2 and Full-Year 2027 Outlook

For the upcoming second quarter ending January 2027, the cybersecurity stock expects its total revenue to be in the range of $3.530 billion to $3.550 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 36% to 37% and above analyst expectations.

For the full year, it expects revenue in the range of $14.52 billion to $14.57 billion, above expectations of $14.16 billion.

PANW Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'extremely high' message volumes.

PANW stock has rallied about 81% year-to-date.

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