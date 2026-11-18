Backstage-Pass Opens the Vault on 2,500+ Raw, Unfiltered Interviews with the Artists Who Defined Alternative Rock in the '80s and '90s

- Dwight ArnoldMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Iggy Pop. Lou Reed. INXS. Siouxsie and the Banshees. Public Image Ltd. The B-52's. And hundreds more.Before streaming. Before social media. Before music was voted on from living rooms - there was alternative rock. It was loud. It was unpredictable. It didn't ask for permission. And someone had the tape recorder running.On November 20, 2026, Backstage-Pass opens the vault on more than 2,500 original interviews with the artists who shaped punk, post-punk, new wave and alternative rock-captured as the movement unfolded, long before many became legends.That person behind the recorder was producer Dwight Arnold. Armed with a microphone and an instinct for the unexpected, Arnold captured candid conversations in hotel rooms, backstage, after shows and wherever the moment took him. His interviews reached radio audiences from San Diego to Boston, preserving the voices of a generation that would change popular music.“They were spontaneous, occasionally chaotic and refreshingly real,” recalled Arnold.“Artists talked about their music, their influences, their frustrations and the strange business of being part of a scene. No polished narratives. Just the voices of the time, great music and a lot of fun.”These aren't retrospective interviews about what happened. They're firsthand conversations recorded while music history was being made. And decades later, those voices are coming out of storage and back into the spotlight.TWO FOUNDERS. ONE SCENE. THOUSANDS OF STORIES.Backstage-Pass reunites co-founders Dwight Arnold and Lisa Tydingco-Edwards, whose roots in the 1980s alternative music scene inspired a new digital home for the extraordinary collection. Arnold produced and recorded the original interviews. Tydingco-Edwards assisted with hundreds of those conversations and co-founded the digital archive to preserve the collection and introduce it to new generations.Beyond the music, the recordings capture something increasingly rare: the unfiltered atmosphere of an era before social media, carefully managed public personas and scripted publicity.“I love the rawness of these interviews-the backstage noise, the crews and managers hustling before a show. It puts you right back in that moment,” said Tydingco-Edwards.“We want to take Gen Xers back to the music and era we loved while introducing a new generation to these incredible artists. And we want to bridge past and present by connecting fans with what those artists are doing today.”Launching November 20, Backstage-Pass will feature archival interviews, ongoing releases from the collection and a community page inviting fans to share their own memories-from their first concert to the night a song changed everything. The founders also envision expanding the platform with information about artists' upcoming shows, merchandise and current projects.For those who lived it, it's a chance to go back. For those discovering it, it's an invitation to hear where it all began. The stories were never scripted. The music was never ordinary. And now, the tapes are rolling again.ABOUT BACKSTAGE-PASSBackstage-Pass is an independent digital music archive co-founded by producer Dwight Arnold and Lisa Tydingco-Edwards. Featuring more than 2,500 original interviews with pioneering artists of 1980s and early 1990s alternative rock, punk, post-punk and new wave, the platform preserves the voices, personalities and cultural legacy of a transformative musical movement.Unfiltered. Unedited. Unscripted. Unapologetic.ABOUT THE CO-FOUNDERSDwight Arnold | Co-Founder and Original Interview ProducerDwight Arnold is a veteran radio broadcaster, producer and creator of the original Backstage Pass interview collection. A Southern California native, Arnold began his broadcasting career at Palomar College before bringing Backstage Pass to San Diego's legendary alternative radio station 91X. His interviews subsequently aired nationwide. His career spans radio, television, music publishing, promotions and live entertainment, with credits including 91X TV and Flash TV. He currently hosts mornings on KMYT Radio 94/5 in Southern California.Lisa Tydingco-Edwards | Co-Founder, Backstage-PassLisa Tydingco-Edwards began her career in radio and local television before moving into network television with Warner Bros. and Fox Broadcasting Company, and later into digital technology. Drawing on her early experience in music and entertainment, she co-founded Backstage-Pass with Dwight Arnold to preserve the original interview collection and share it with new generations of music fans.

Elizabeth De Paiva

Relevant DS

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Before Alternative Rock Went Mainstream, These Were the Voices Behind the Music News Provided By Relevant DS November 18, 2026, 23:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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