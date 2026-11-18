Jon Hessel, VP of Student Development at MBU, holding a Zone Bowl.

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A new made-to-order concept that combines the customization students expect with an inclusive approach free of the nine major food allergens.

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Dining Services introduced Zone Bowls, an allergen-friendly, globally inspired bowl concept. This made-to-order, customizable bowl delivers bold flavors while accommodating a wide range of dietary preferences and food allergies.For college students managing food allergies, choosing where and what to eat can add an extra layer of complexity to daily campus life. Creative Dining Servicesis working to change that experience with Zone Bowls, a new made-to-order dining concept designed around one simple idea: students should not have to choose between food that meets their dietary needs and food they are genuinely excited to eat.Launched this fall at Missouri Baptist University, Zone Bowls pairs the popularity of customizable bowl concepts with globally inspired menus and an allergen-conscious platform. The concept is free from the nine major food allergens identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: wheat, milk, eggs, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, fish, and sesame.Students, faculty, and staff can create their own meals from fresh ingredients, proteins, grains, vegetables, and house-made sauces, with rotating flavors inspired by Korean, Mexican, Asian, and Indian cuisines. The result is a dining experience designed not simply for people with food allergies, but for the entire campus community.“The global bowl station has been a hit with our students, staff, and faculty this semester,” said Jon Hessel, Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students at Missouri Baptist University.“Not only does it provide a consistent alternative free of the nine most common food allergens for members of our community with dietary restrictions, but it has provided a great option for everyone who enjoys the flexibility of building their own bowl like they would at some popular restaurant chains. The fresh, made-to-order bowl station has helped elevate the overall dining experience and options for our campus community.”Zone Bowls grew from The Zone, Creative Dining Services' award-winning allergen-friendly food station. The Zone has been introduced at several Creative Dining college and university partnerships across the United States and was recognized nationally for its approach to allergen-friendly campus dining. Read about The Zone's national recognition.Zone Bowls advances that model by combining allergen-conscious preparation with the highly customizable, globally influenced bowl format that has become increasingly familiar to today's consumers.For Creative Dining Services CEO Dr. Sandra Lee, that distinction matters.“Inclusive dining should never feel like a compromise,” Lee said.“A student managing a food allergy deserves the same thing every other student wants: food that is fresh, flavorful, interesting, and prepared with care. Zone Bowls moves us beyond simply accommodating a dietary restriction. We are creating an experience people actively want to be part of.”That philosophy also changes the traditional perception of allergen-friendly dining. Instead of separating students with dietary restrictions from the broader dining experience, Zone Bowls creates a destination that can appeal to everyone.“The real measure of inclusion is not whether we have something a student can eat,” Lee added.“It is whether we have created something they are excited to eat alongside their friends. That was an important idea behind Zone Bowls.”DINING AS A PART OF STUDENT WELL-BEINGAt Missouri Baptist University, the introduction of Zone Bowls reflects a broader commitment to student well-being and to creating a campus environment where students with different dietary needs can participate fully in the dining experience.Customization also gives guests more control over what is on their plate. Diners can select ingredients and flavor combinations based on individual tastes and dietary preferences while exploring cuisines and flavors from around the world.For colleges and universities, that makes the concept more than another menu option. It demonstrates how campus dining can respond simultaneously to changing student expectations around food allergies, personalization, global flavors, transparency, and convenience.Zone Bowls is part of Creative Dining Services' broader effort to rethink how hospitality can contribute to campus life and student success. Rather than treating dietary restrictions as exceptions to the dining program, Creative Dining Services is designing concepts intended to make inclusion part of the everyday experience.“Food has an extraordinary ability to bring people together,” Lee said.“When we remove barriers around the table, we create more than a better meal. We create a stronger sense of belonging. That is hospitality at its best.”About Creative Dining ServicesCreative Dining Servicesis a hospitality management company that provides sustainable, innovative, and personalized dining programs for businesses, colleges and universities, senior living communities, and private K12 institutions. Creative Dining is a trusted hospitality partner to over 75 clients across the United States and growing. The company is headquartered in Zeeland, MI. To learn more, visit creativedining.

Stacey Korecki, Director of Marketing Strategy

Creative Dining Services

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Creative Dining Services® Launches Zone Bowls, Bringing Allergen-Friendly Global Flavors to Campus Dining News Provided By Creative Dining Services November 18, 2026, 23:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Food & Beverage Industry



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