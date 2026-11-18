Killeen Texas EMDR Training

Hybrid cohort combines local instruction and online learning, offering a timely lens on clinician preparation for military-connected communities.

KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CompassionWorks will hold hybrid EMDR basic training in Killeen on March 4–6 and April 1–3, 2027, giving eligible mental health professionals an opportunity to develop skills in a recommended PTSD treatment while considering the distinct needs of military-connected clients.

The first session will take place in person at Texas A&M University–Central Texas. The second will be delivered live online. Led by Amber Quaranta-Leech, the program includes two three-day training sessions and 10 hours of group consultation. Training details.

The upcoming cohort offers a local starting point for a broader conversation about civilian clinician preparation: learning a treatment method and understanding military experience are complementary, but different, responsibilities.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Center for PTSD provides professional education on military culture and its relevance to assessment and treatment planning. Its guidance addresses both the strengths and challenges associated with military experience, emphasizing the importance of understanding the person rather than making assumptions based on service history.

EMDR, or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, is among the trauma-focused psychotherapies recommended in the 2023 VA/Department of Defense clinical practice guideline for PTSD, alongside Cognitive Processing Therapy and Prolonged Exposure. Choosing an approach still requires individual assessment and discussion of treatment options.

The Killeen program is EMDR basic training, not a veteran-specific certification. For clinicians serving veterans and military families, professional development can also include military-cultural education, consultation and supervision appropriate to their clients and scope of practice.

Prospective participants should review eligibility and ensure they can complete both sessions and the consultation component. The online portion requires suitable audio and video equipment, an internet connection and privacy for practice activities.

Completion of basic training is distinct from earning the EMDRIA Certified Therapist credential, which has additional requirements. The cohort provides a professional education opportunity; enrollment alone does not establish an increase in local treatment capacity.

The full schedule, eligibility criteria, tuition and registration information are available on the CompassionWorks Killeen training page.

About CompassionWorks

CompassionWorks provides EMDR professional education for eligible mental health practitioners. An EMDRIA-approved training provider, it offers basic training that combines instruction, practice and consultation.

Amber Quaranta-Leech

CompassionWorks

+1 254-433-8133

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CompassionWorks Schedules Killeen EMDR Training for March and April 2027 News Provided By Luan Digital LLC November 18, 2026, 23:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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