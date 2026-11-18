First Trilateral Meeting Between Trump, Putin And Xi Jinping Scheduled For November 19
The talks will be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Delegations from all three countries will participate in the meeting, and their composition has already been agreed upon. Meanwhile, work on a draft joint communiqué is still underway.
The duration of the meeting will be determined by the three heads of state themselves.
The talks are expected to take place at the Chinese president's state residence.
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