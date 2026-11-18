MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over four million people in Canada living with a diabetes diagnosis, and more than 7 million living with other endocrine disorders, the Diabetes Canada / Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (CSEM) Professional Conference is the country's premier gathering of clinicians, researchers and educators working to transform prevention, care, and policy for people living with diabetes and hormonal and metabolic diagnoses.

The conference kicked off with Diabetes Canada's professional awards reception, recognizing exceptional achievements by the healthcare professional and research community in Canada.

Diabetes Canada is proud to share the following winners of the 2026 awards:



Early Career Researcher: Jennifer Bruin, PhD

Lifetime Achievement: Marc Prentki, PhD

Gerald S. Wong Award: Hanan Bassyouni MD FRCPC

Diabetes Educator of the Year Award: Alanna Chambers, RD, CDE

Diabetes in Pregnancy Award: Catherine Young RNBN, BSc, CDE

Brian Dufton Award: Darren Lau, MD, PhD D-Camps Healthcare Provider Volunteer of the Year Award: Kerrie Abel RSW, MSW, CDE

The Diabetes Canada and Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (CSEM) Professional Conference is Canada's premier national forum for diabetes care and research. It brings together leading experts from across Canada to share peer-reviewed research, Clinical Practice Guidelines updates, and the latest evidence in diabetes and endocrine care.

Designed to bridge science and clinical practice, the conference equips clinicians and healthcare professionals with trusted, evidence-based insights to improve patient care.

About Diabetes Canada

Our vision at Diabetes Canada is a world free from the effects of diabetes. That's why we work together to improve the lives of those living with diabetes-sharing knowledge and resources, supporting health-care professionals to improve patient care, advocating for change through policy, and funding research to advance treatments and discover a cure. Living with diabetes is a complex and often relentless journey, testing the resilience of every individual affected. Diabetes Canada is here to help-providing tools, resources, and support to make that journey easier.

CONTACT: Leah Siversky Diabetes Canada 416 408 7041...