Pyxis Oncology To Host Live Webcast On Updated MICVO Phase 1 Monotherapy Data Demonstrating Durable Response In 2L+ R/M HNSCC Following Late-Breaking Oral Presentation At EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
|Categories
|October 2026
|Median progression-free survival (mPFS), months
|6.7
|12-month overall survival (OS) probability, %
|81%
|Median duration of response (mDOR), months
|9.2
Data as of 14-Oct-2026
Table 2: Responses
|Categories
|Groups (N)
|October 2026
|Overall
|cORR (N=33)
|39%
|c+uORR (N=33)
|52%
|DCR (N=33)
|94%
|HPV Status
|cORR HPV+ (N=17)
|41%
|cORR HPV-Unrelated (N=16)
|38%
|Prior EGFRi
|cORR Prior EGFRi (N=18)
|33%
|cORR Prior Novel EGFRi (N=5)
|60%
|cORR No EGFRi (N=15)
|47%
|Line of Therapy
|cORR 2L (N=11)
|46%
|cORR 3L (N=20)
|40%
|Prior Taxane
|cORR Prior Taxane (N=23)
|39%
|cORR No Taxane (N=10)
|40%
Data as of 14-Oct-2026; c+uORR: 4 patients with uPR include: N=2 patients had PD on subsequent scan, N=1 lost to follow-up, and N=1 had 3 subsequent tumor assessments as not evaluable and the following scan as PD due to growth of a non-target lesion 216 days after first dose.
Abbreviations: 2L: second-line; 3L: third-line; cORR: confirmed objective response rate; c+uORR: confirmed plus unconfirmed objective response rate; DCR: disease control rate; HPV: human papillomavirus; EGFRi: EGFR inhibitor; n/N: number of patients; uPR: unconfirmed partial response
Table 3: Incremental Analysis from August 18, 2026 Data
|Categories
|Groups (N)
|October 2026
|Resolution of Grade 3 Peripheral Neuropathy
|Grade 3 Peripheral Neuropathy (N=6) Resolving to Grade 1 or better
|83%
|Grade 3 Peripheral Neuropathy (N=6) Resolving to Grade 2
|17%
|Grade 3 Peripheral Neuropathy (N=6) Not Resolving
|0%
|Peripheral Neuropathy and prior taxane use
|Any Grade Peripheral Neuropathy for patients with (N=25) or without (N=11) prior taxane
| Prior Taxane: 68%
No Prior Taxane: 36%
|Grade 3 Peripheral Neuropathy for patients with (N=25) or without (N=11) prior taxane
| Prior Taxane: 20%
No Prior Taxane: 9%
|Impact of dose cap for males above 80kg and females above 70kg
|cORR dosed above cap (N=9) vs. patients receiving capped dose (N=5)
| Dosed above cap: 44%
Capped dose: 60%
|TRAEs leading to discontinuation dosed above cap (N=9) vs. patients receiving capped dose (N=5)
| Dosed above cap d/c: 56%
Capped dose d/c: 20%
|Grade 3 Treatment-Related Peripheral Neuropathy dosed above cap (N=9) vs. patients receiving capped dose (N=5)
| Dosed above cap Gr3 PN: 67%
Capped dose Gr3 PN: 0%
|PFS on MICVO vs. Prior Therapy
|mPFS on most recent prior therapy (N=33), months (95% CI)
|4.2 (2.8-5.6)
|mPFS on MICVO (N=33), months (95% CI)
|6.7 (4.8-9.0)
Data as of 14-Oct-2026
Abbreviations: cORR: confirmed objective response rate; d/c: discontinue; TRAE: treatment-related adverse event; Gr: grade; MICVO: micvotabart pelidotin; mPFS: median progression-free survival; N: number of patients; PN: Peripheral Neuropathy; CI: confidence interval.
Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Details
Title: Phase 1 study of micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO) monotherapy in previously treated recurrent/metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)
Presenter: Faye Johnson, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session: Proffered Papers: Clinical Trials
Abstract number: 3LBA
Date and time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 10:00 - 11:30 CET
Location: Room 111 + 112
Live Webcast
Pyxis Oncology will host a live webcast on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 1:00 p.m. Central European Time to discuss the updated MICVO results following the late-breaking oral presentation at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium. To participate in the live webcast, participants may register in advance here. The event and accompanying slides can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website following the event.
About Micvotabart Pelidotin (MICVO)
Micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201) is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix. MICVO is designed to generate a multi-pronged attack on difficult-to-treat cancers by directly killing cancer cells, reducing extracellular matrix density, inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and mobilizing an anti-tumor immune response.
MICVO received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with R/M HNSCC whose disease has progressed following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company's lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), is a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix (ECM). EDB+FN is selectively overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of solid tumors and largely absent from normal adult tissues. MICVO is designed to treat solid tumors through a three-pronged mechanism of action: direct cancer cell killing, bystander effect and immunogenic cell death. MICVO is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with R/M HNSCC and other solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing MICVO, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients living with R/M HNSCC and contributing to meaningful progress in cancer treatment.
To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's plans to develop, manufacture and commercialize its product candidate, including micvotabart pelidotin ('MICVO'); preliminary data, timing and progress of the Company's ongoing clinical trials; the expected results of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's planned global Phase 3 trial of MICVO, including the expected timing of its initiation; the timing and outcome of anticipated regulatory interactions; the expected timing of additional data, including more mature overall survival data; the ability of preliminary, initial and topline clinical data to reduce the potential risks associated with the development of MICVO and be confirmed with clinical trial progression, including the safety, tolerability, and potential efficacy of MICVO; the potential differentiation, advantage or effectiveness of MICVO compared to other approved products or products in development; the dosage and treatment potential of MICVO; the size and future of the market; the plans and objectives of management, and the future results of operations and financial position of the Company, are forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are in some cases beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in drug research and development, the Company's projected cash runway and potential needs for additional funding; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; the Company's reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct clinical trials, manufacture its product candidate, and develop and commercialize its product candidate; and the Company's ability to compete successfully against other drug candidates. Accordingly, investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Additionally, investors should read risk factors in the section titled“Risk Factors” set forth in Part II, Item 1A. of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2026, and the Company's other filings, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Pyxis Oncology Contact
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment