MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spotlighting game-changing technologies and solutions, this year's Innovation Program was reimagined to recognize evolving industry demands

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISSA Show North America, the annual global event for facility solutions and cleaning excellence, today announced the winners of its 2026 Innovation Program. The program recognizes standout products and technologies making the greatest impact across the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning community. Each category winner was announced today at ISSA Show North America, taking place this week at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (November 17-19).

About the Innovation Program

The Innovation Program highlights the cleaning industry's most forward-thinking advancements, giving participating exhibitors the opportunity to show off their products and services designed to solve the daily operational challenges facing cleaning professionals. As the industry evolves and the expectations of protecting the health and wellbeing of building occupants continue to shift, the 2026 winners set a new benchmark for what the Innovation Program - and the industry - will be measuring next.

2026 Innovation Program Award Winners



Robotics

Winning Product: Marvel, Gausium's autonomous sweep-scrub robot for warehouses, plants, garages and retail sites, selected for its sweeping, scrubbing & optional polishing in one pass, with no manual prep.

Floor & Carpet Care

Winning Product: KongCrete Pad Driver by KongCrete Polishing and Maintenance Systems, selected for its tool-free pad-change design that delivers consistent, high-quality concrete results while saving labor time and reducing material waste through longer-lasting pads.

Technology & Business Solutions

Winning Product: Safety Glasses with Real-Time AI Analysis by SiteVue AI, selected for its wearable, real-time AI verification of SOP completion, cutting rework and callbacks by up to 60% while giving supervisors a visual record of every clean.

Cleaning Agents

Winning Product: Clorox Healthcare Quat Alcohol Disinfecting Wipes by Clorox Purell ProCare, selected for its fast, one-wipe disinfection that meets a 1-minute contact time against tough pathogens, easing compliance in fast-paced healthcare settings.

Restroom Care & Supplies

Winning Product: Infinity Hand Care by Misco Products Corporation, selected for delivering national-brand aesthetics and quality to professional facilities without the premium cost.

People's Choice Award Winning Product: Infinity Hand Care by Misco Products Corporation.

"Progress is what moves our industry forward, and that is exactly what we are honoring through this program: recognizing the champions behind the advancements that will redefine the sector," said Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "These winners aren't just showcasing good products; they're showing us what the next version of 'clean' looks like, representing the very best of what our industry has to offer. We are proud to give these innovators a platform to share their work with the industry."

Recognizing Industry Excellence

Each winner was selected for demonstrating measurable impact and cutting-edge design, addressing the evolving demands of facility management, sustainability, and occupant health. The Innovation Program Awards continue to serve as a benchmark for excellence within the cleaning and facility solutions sector, spotlighting the companies pushing the industry toward a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future.

To view the full list of participants, finalists, and winners for the 2026 Innovative Leaders Award Program, please visit .

For more information about ISSA Show North America, a part of Infrastructure & Construction by Informa, please visit .

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA, the association for cleaning & facility solutions, ISSA Show North America offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100 education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit . Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About ISSA

With more than 11,000 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the association for cleaning & facility solutions. The association is committed to empowering the organizations and people who keep our built environments healthy, safe, and efficient. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

About Infrastructure & Construction by Informa

Infrastructure & Construction by Informa is the world-leading B2B event producer serving the global construction and infrastructure industry, valued at over $2 trillion. With ten market leading events and conferences across the United States, and multiple trusted media brands, we connect professionals in residential and commercial construction sectors. The infrastructure and construction portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

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