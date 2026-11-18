If you are a long-term stockholder in Nvidia and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648 .

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NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Nvidia on October 9, 2026 with a Class Period between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Nvidia have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, who also has a role at a company called Megaspeed, which is suspected of helping China evade export controls; (2) as such, Nvidia's statements about its relationship with Megaspeed were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; (3) the foregoing raised concerns in the national security community about Nvidia and, if revealed, presented a material risk to the Company's reputation and business prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of Nvidia, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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