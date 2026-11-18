MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IntouchCX, a global leader in AI-powered customer experience (CX) management, trust and safety, digital engagement, and back-office operations, officially marks ten years of operational presence and strategic growth in the Philippines. Anchored by its Manila campus, which is celebrating a decade of operation, the company also celebrated seven years of growth in Cebu and three years in Clark.A major reason for IntouchCX's decade-long success in the Philippines is a company culture deeply focused on employee development and empowerment. IntouchCX invests heavily in structured mentorship, executive coaching, leadership training, and clear pathways for long-term professional advancement. Its journey extends beyond business expansion to include a firm commitment to corporate social responsibility, community support, and workplace diversity."As our '10 Things' say, 'We Know Our Why,' and our Why is always our people. It is even more important now, especially as technology and AI become more widely available. Investing in our team's personal and professional growth remains our top priority as we look toward an even brighter future in the Philippines," said Ken Layug, Executive Vice President for Philippines & Malaysia Operations.Its campus facilities are available in Manila (Cyberpark and Greenhills Tower), Cebu, and Clark Cityfront, where the company creates an engaging, collaborative environment that recognizes employees' dedication and helps them achieve their full career potential.Entering its second decade in the Philippines, IntouchCX continues to expand its operations, offering dynamic career opportunities across customer experience delivery, technical support, operations management, and executive leadership lines in all its campuses. IntouchCX invites ambitious job seekers, customer service specialists, and emerging leaders to join a global team that prioritizes people, rewards dedication, and drives meaningful impact. Professionals interested in career opportunities can learn more and apply at careers/.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global customer experience and technology company that connects AI, proprietary technology, data, and operational expertise to design and deliver agentic, hybrid, and human-led solutions across customer experience (CX), Trust & Safety, and back office operations. Founded in Canada in 2001, IntouchCX operates across 24 campuses in 11 countries, helping global brands transform customer operations and improve business performance. To learn more, visit intouchcx.

Abhishek Upadhyay

IntouchCX

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IntouchCX Marks 10 Years of Operational Excellence and People-Centric Growth in the Philippines News Provided By IntouchCX November 18, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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