Family members can send photos and videos straight to the Homture Magic Frame from the Homture app, wherever they are.

Make every gift feel like a moment

Motion on Approach: a built-in radar sensor senses when someone walks up, and the photo on the Homture Magic Frame comes to life.

The Homture Magic Frame lets the whole family send photos to Mum, Dad or the grandparents from anywhere, and uses AI to restore and animate old prints.

AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Australians begin their Black Friday and Christmas shopping, finding a meaningful gift for parents, grandparents and loved ones can be a challenge. This festive season, Australian online retailer AI Online is highlighting the Homture Magic Frame, an AI-powered digital photo frame designed to bring treasured family memories to life and help families stay connected across distances.Unlike traditional digital photo frames that simply display still images, the Homture Magic Frame combines AI-powered photo animation, old photo restoration and remote family sharing to create a more interactive way to experience photographs.Whether it's a cherished childhood portrait, a wedding photograph or a favourite picture of the family pet, the Magic Frame offers a new way to rediscover life's most meaningful moments.When Family Photos Become Living MemoriesPhotographs capture moments in time, but the Homture Magic Frame takes those memories a step further.Using AI-powered photo animation, the frame can transform selected still photographs into short moving videos, adding natural-looking motion to familiar faces and scenes.A treasured portrait can become an animated memory, while a favourite pet photograph can be transformed into a playful moment.The frame also features AI-assisted photo restoration, helping refresh faded or ageing photographs, including black-and-white family portraits.For families with photographs passed down through generations, this technology offers a new way to revisit and share memories that might otherwise remain tucked away in old albums.A Thoughtful Christmas Gift for Parents and GrandparentsChoosing a Christmas gift for parents or grandparents often comes down to finding something personal rather than simply practical.The Homture Magic Frame is designed to turn everyday photographs into a continuing source of connection and enjoyment.Families can prepare the frame with favourite photographs and personal messages before giving it as a gift, creating a meaningful surprise when it is first switched on.From childhood memories and family celebrations to holidays and treasured portraits, the frame can become a collection of moments shared across generations.For grandparents, it offers a way to enjoy photographs of children and grandchildren in one place, bringing familiar faces into their everyday surroundings.Bringing Families Closer, Even When Miles ApartFor Australians with family members living interstate or overseas, staying connected often means sharing photos through messages or social media.The Homture Magic Frame provides another way to enjoy those everyday moments.Through the Homture companion app, family members can send photographs and videos remotely to a connected Magic Frame.Parents can share photographs of their children's milestones, grandchildren can send new memories to grandparents, and relatives living abroad can contribute moments from their daily lives.With Wi-Fi connectivity and cloud-based photo sharing, the frame can display new memories without requiring family members to be physically together.The experience transforms the Magic Frame from a one-time Christmas present into something that continues to bring new moments to the recipient throughout the year.A Personal Greeting Through Motion on ApproachOne of the Homture Magic Frame's distinctive features is its Motion on Approach experience.The frame incorporates built-in millimetre-wave radar sensing technology that can detect when someone approaches.For supported AI-animated photographs, this can trigger an interactive animation, creating the impression of a familiar face coming to life as someone walks towards the frame.The experience adds an unexpected personal touch to everyday photographs, making the frame more than a conventional digital display.Designed for Everyday Family LifeThe Homture Magic Frame features a 10.1-inch Full HD (1920 × 1200) touchscreen display, designed to showcase photographs and videos with clarity.Its combination of remote sharing, interactive photo features and personal gifting options makes it suitable for a range of occasions, including Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries and family celebrations.Key features include:- AI Photo Animation: Transform selected still photographs into short AI-generated moving memories.- Old Photo Restoration: Refresh faded and ageing photographs using AI-assisted restoration tools.- Motion on Approach: Built-in presence sensing can trigger supported interactive photo animations.- Remote Family Sharing: Send photographs and videos from anywhere through the Homture companion app with an internet connection.- Full HD Display: Enjoy photographs and videos on a 10.1-inch touchscreen with 1920 × 1200 resolution.- Cloud Photo Sharing: Access manufacturer-advertised unlimited cloud photo storage for shared family memories.- Personalised Gifting: Prepare treasured photographs and messages to create a more meaningful gift experience.AI-generated photo animations use a credit-based system, with additional credits available for purchase when required.A Different Kind of Gift This Black FridayBlack Friday is traditionally associated with consumer electronics and seasonal shopping, but the Homture Magic Frame offers a more personal approach to technology giftingRather than focusing solely on specifications, the frame brings together photographs, family connections and AI-powered experiences to help loved ones revisit the moments that matter most.For anyone looking for a Christmas gift for parents, grandparents or family members who seem to have everything, the Homture Magic Frame offers a way to share something that cannot be replaced: memories.The Homture Magic Frame is available through iFLYTEK's Australian online store, with seasonal Black Friday offers available for a limited time.Discover the Homture Magic Frame:About iFLYTEK AustraliaiFLYTEK Australia is dedicated to bringing innovative AI-powered consumer technology to the Australian market. Through its local online store, iFLYTEK Australia offers a range of intelligent products designed to enhance productivity, communication and everyday life.Its product portfolio includes AI-powered digital note-taking devices, translation solutions and smart lifestyle products, including the Homture Magic Frame AI Digital Photo Frame.iFLYTEK Australia is committed to making advanced AI technology more accessible to Australian consumers, supported by local customer service and warranty support.Website:

Alicia Tian

iFLYTEK Australia

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Black Friday Gift Idea: Homture Magic Frame, the AI Photo Frame That Brings Old Family Photos to Life News Provided By AI Online November 18, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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