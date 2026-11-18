JAC Forklift USA Appoints Industry Veteran Loren Swakow as President of Dealer & Business Development

With nearly five decades of material handling experience, Swakow will lead JAC's nationwide dealer network expansion and accelerate growth in the U.S. market.

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JAC Forklift USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Loren Swakow as President of Dealer & Business Development. A respected industry veteran with nearly five decades of experience in material handling equipment sales, distribution, and executive leadership, Swakow brings extensive expertise in dealer network development and business growth.In his new role, Swakow will lead JAC Forklift USA's efforts to expand its nationwide dealer network, strengthen existing dealer relationships, and accelerate growth in the U.S. material handling market. His responsibilities will include national equipment sales, dealer recruitment and development, and strategic business partnerships.A Proven Record of Industry Leadership and GrowthSwakow most recently served as Managing Director of NOBLELIFT North America, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company's North American market presence. When he joined NOBLELIFT in October 2016, the company had virtually no U.S. dealer network and limited brand recognition.Over the following eight years, Swakow led the development of a nationwide network of independent dealers while helping NOBLELIFT achieve an impressive average annual growth rate of 43%. He expanded the company's distribution infrastructure, strengthened its market position, and played an instrumental role in establishing NOBLELIFT Canada.Beginning his career in the lift truck industry in 1977, Swakow co-founded and operated a successful forklift dealership with his brother, representing major manufacturers including Komatsu, Mitsubishi, Tailift, Jungheinrich and TCM. He later served as President of Scott Lift Truck Corporation. The dealership and related businesses were sold in 2012.His extensive dealership background provides a unique perspective on manufacturer-dealer relationships and building partnerships that support long-term growth and profitability.A Longstanding Commitment to the Material Handling IndustrySwakow served as President of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) in 2004 and as President of the Chicago Industrial Truck Dealers Association in 1995, where he was also a founding member. His industry involvement has helped him develop longstanding relationships with manufacturers, independent dealers, and industry professionals throughout North America.Building JAC's Future in the U.S. MarketBacked by JAC's global manufacturing capabilities and extensive product portfolio, JAC Forklift USA is focused on expanding its nationwide distribution network and providing independent dealers with competitive material handling solutions."Loren's extensive industry experience, proven ability to build successful dealer networks, and deep understanding of the U.S. material handling market make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Tony Huang, Managing Director of JAC Forklift USA. "His appointment reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and our investment in building a strong, competitive dealer network. We are confident that his leadership will help accelerate our growth and create significant opportunities for our dealer partners.""Having spent nearly five decades in the material handling industry, both as a dealer principal and on the manufacturer side of the business, I understand what it takes to build successful, mutually beneficial dealer partnerships," said Swakow. "JAC's manufacturing capabilities, diverse product portfolio, and commitment to the U.S. market present a tremendous opportunity. I'm excited to be part of JAC's next chapter of growth and look forward to building lasting relationships with dealers who share our vision for long-term success."JAC Forklift USA welcomes inquiries from qualified independent forklift dealers interested in representing JAC equipment. Visit #dealers.About JAC Forklift USAJAC Forklift USA is the authorized U.S. distributor of JAC material handling equipment, manufactured by Anhui JAC Heavy-Duty Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the JAC Group. Drawing on JAC's automotive manufacturing heritage, the company offers a comprehensive range of internal combustion and lithium-powered forklifts and warehouse equipment designed for reliability, productivity, and performance.JAC Forklift USA is committed to developing a nationwide network of independent dealers supported by U.S.-based parts distribution, technical resources, and after-sales service. With equipment distributed in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, JAC combines global manufacturing capabilities with a commitment to serving the American material handling market.For additional information, visit or follow us on social media.

Monty Shen

JAC Forklift USA, LLC

+1 201-777-3399

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JAC Forklift USA Appoints Industry Veteran Loren Swakow as President of Dealer & Business Development News Provided By 3RedRockets November 18, 2026, 23:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.