Ji'Ayir Brown and SHP CEO Jordan Allen sand bed frame boards side by side at Tuesday's Community Bed Build in Trenton, N.J.

Ji'Ayir Brown shares a laugh with a young bed recipient on her brand-new SHP bed during a Trenton bed delivery.

Ji'Ayir Brown and Jordan Allen assemble a bed frame inside a Trenton family's home during a delivery.

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown, Sleep in Heavenly Peace's new Bunkhead Club ambassador, at the October bed build with the SHP-San Jose chapter at Lowe's of Sunnyvale. As little as $5 a month helps put a child in a bed of their own.

Brown invites fans to join SHP's monthly giving community, where as little as $5 a month helps give child in need a bed of their own

- Ji'Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers safetyPOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, today named San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown as the ambassador for the Bunkhead Club, SHP's monthly giving program. As ambassador, Brown will help rally fans and supporters nationwide to make a recurring monthly gift that keeps SHP's beds moving from volunteer workshops into children's bedrooms.The Bunkhead Club is a community of monthly donors who give a set amount each month, starting at just $5. Every gift adds up: a donation of $20 a month for one year covers the cost of a complete SHP bed, including the hand-crafted frame, an all-new twin mattress, bedding and a pillow. Monthly giving provides SHP's chapters with steady, predictable support so they can plan builds, purchase materials and keep deliveries on schedule for the more than 100,000 children currently waiting for beds nationwide."I've seen what it means to a kid to finally have a bed of their own, and it's life changing for them," said Brown. "The Bunkhead Club is the easiest way to make the biggest impact so no kid sleeps on the floor in your town. Whether it's $5 or $20 a month, it all adds up. Join me."Brown's ambassadorship builds on a growing partnership with SHP. In July, he returned to his hometown of Trenton, New Jersey, to build and deliver beds with SHP volunteers. In October, the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation joined the SHP-San Jose chapter at Lowe's of Sunnyvale, where 42 volunteers built 20 beds for Bay Area children in need. The ambassadorship marks the next chapter in a multi-year relationship focused on ending child bedlessness coast to coast."Ji'Ayir has shown up for kids with his own two hands, from Trenton to the Bay Area," said Jordan Allen, CEO of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Now he's inviting his fans to show up too. The Bunkhead Club is how everyday people become part of every bed we build. When thousands of people give a few dollars a month, it adds up to thousands of kids who no longer sleep on the floor."SHP recently delivered its 400,000th bed to a child in need since its founding in 2012, and today has more than 400 chapters across the country, with new chapters launching to serve even more communities. Every bed is built and delivered by volunteers and includes a new twin mattress, bedding and a pillow, giving children a safe, comfortable foundation for healthy physical, emotional and mental development.To join the Bunkhead Club and start a monthly gift, visit bunkhead. Parents and caregivers of children ages 3–17 who need a bed can apply at shpbeds/apply.AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Child bedlessness affects millions of kids who sleep on floors, couches, or in other inadequate or unsafe conditions. A bed is a basic necessity that supports a child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child has a safe, comfortable place to rest and grow. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5018

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Protecting Dreams: 49ers Ji'Ayir Brown Builds Beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

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49ers Safety Ji'Ayir Brown Named Ambassador for Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Bunkhead Club News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace November 18, 2026, 23:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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