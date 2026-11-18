MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Demas Law Group's John Demas and Tim Spangler take the plaintiff's side at ABOTA Sacramento's Masters in Trial on Nov. 20, 2026, at UOP McGeorge School of Law.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Demas Law Group trial attorneys John Demas and Tim Spangler will lead panels at Masters in Trial, an invite-only program hosted by the Sacramento Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). The event runs Friday, November 20, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM at UOP McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.Masters in Trial puts leading plaintiff and defense attorneys through a full civil trial in a single day, with a jury that participates and deliberates. This year's case file is a wrongful death action that followed a fatal highway collision. Because liability was admitted, the original four-day trial centered on damages alone. Retired judge David W. Abbott of Judicate West presides, and Chapter President Shelley Jenni of Wilcoxen Law moderates. Ross Nott and Carol Wieckowski appear for the defense, with Demas and Spangler taking the plaintiff's side. The program carries 6.75 hours of California MCLE credit.John Demas has represented injured people exclusively for more than thirty years and supervises every litigated case at Demas Law Group. His results include a $32,000,000 wrongful death verdict against the City of Sacramento for children who lost their father. He has been selected as a Northern California Super Lawyer for nearly 15 consecutive years and holds Martindale-Hubbell's AV rating. He is a past president of ABOTA's Sacramento Valley Chapter and of the Capital City Trial Lawyers Association, and he serves on the board of Consumer Attorneys of California.Tim Spangler brings more than 25 years of civil litigation experience, much of it on the other side. He served as trial counsel for the Sacramento Regional Transit District starting in 1998, handling more than 500 cases, and was its Chief Counsel from 2014 to 2018. Spangler faced Demas in a number of those cases before joining Demas Law Group, where he now uses his knowledge of how defense teams evaluate and fight cases to help injured clients.For more information, visit press/attorneys-john-demas-tim-spangler-abota-masters-in-trial-sacramento/

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Demas Law Group Trial Attorneys John Demas and Tim Spangler Lead Panels at ABOTA Sacramento's Masters in Trial News Provided By Demas Law Group November 18, 2026, 23:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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