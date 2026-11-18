Simplify your home, habits, and priorities with a balanced approach focused on what truly adds value.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BUFFALO, N.Y. - After a corporate career in finance, living across the world, and spending more than 14 years practicing minimalism-eventually paring his own belongings down to fewer than 100 items-author and community advocate Payam Mohseni has released his new book, The Intentional Life: A Practical Guide to Living with Less and Loving It More. Arriving at a time when many people feel overwhelmed by rising cost-of-living pressures, constant notifications, overscheduling, and a consumer culture that profits from dissatisfaction, the book provides an encouraging, down-to-earth alternative to endless accumulation.About the BookThe book is a practical, non-dogmatic guide to minimalism as a philosophy for the whole of life, not just a decluttering method. Instead of promoting the "extreme-sport" version of minimalism, complete with blank white rooms and item-count competitions, the book operates on the premise that a sweet spot exists between“too much” and“not enough,” and that each reader has to find their own.Written for anyone seeking a clutter-free life without giving up or compromising on quality of life, the guide helps readers simplify their homes, finances, schedules, wardrobes, relationships, and digital lives so they can let go of what doesn't matter and find deeper contentment in what does. Along the way, Mohseni explores how clutter affects mental health and why buying less is among the most powerful environmental choices an individual can make.Beginning with Chapter 1, Mohseni lays out core principles like intentionality, quality, and presence, guiding readers through practical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual takeaways. On a practical level, he recommends using one test for everything you own-is it useful or loved?Emotionally, letting go of things is practice for releasing guilt, nostalgia, anxiety, and perfectionism, while intellectually, seeing that every purchase costs time, space, maintenance energy, and disposal effort changes what we decide to buy. Spiritually, gratitude acts as the engine of minimalism, shifting readers from scarcity to sufficiency. Hence, minimalism is described as an ongoing practice that requires only a willingness to keep returning to the question,“does this add real value?” and to make room for what matters most.The Inspiration Behind the BookMohseni's philosophy comes from first-hand experience. After moving to Germany for work with just a few suitcases, and later emigrating to the United States in 2018 with one suitcase and a duffel bag, he saw firsthand how differently people around the world live, consume, and define“enough”. While he now lives with fewer than 100 items, he is explicit that this is his personal outcome and not a target for readers, an honesty that sets the tone for a book valuing comfort and balance over austerity.“I didn't set out to own less. I set out to live the life I actually wanted, and the stuff just got in the way.”-Payam MohseniWanting to share his vision of how people can live with less, whether across all aspects of life or simply in one particular area that needs a review, Mohseni centers the book on the idea that a good life isn't built by acquiring more, but by choosing deliberately what deserves a place in it. He hopes the book empowers readers to live the life they want rather than defining themselves by what they own. As he states,“The life you want probably isn't missing anything. It's just buried under things you were told you needed.”Meet the AuthorPayam Mohseni is an English-born author, advocate, and community builder based in Buffalo, New York. His career began in corporate finance, which took him around the world and showed him how differently people live, shaping a philosophy built on one idea: live with less, and love it more.A long-time champion of social enterprises and someone who cares deeply about the environmental impact of modern life, Mohseni became a director with a food waste charity in 2013. After relocating to the United States in 2018, he founded a nonprofit tackling food waste and the environmental impact of food waste and production. He has also served on the board of a local nonprofit while volunteering with other organizations, and previously authored Planting Change: Embracing Change Through the Power of Plants. Intentional Life brings together his 14+ years of living with less and his commitment to a more sustainable, connected way of life.Book Availability and Media ContactThe Intentional Life: A Practical Guide to Living with Less and Loving It More is available now through major digital booksellers. For interviews, review requests, or media inquiries, please contact author Payam Mohseni directly at....

Payam Mohseni

The Intentional Life

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Living With Less, Loving It More: Payam Mohseni Shares a Warm, Practical Guide to Minimalism in The Intentional Life News Provided By Metasphere Technologies November 18, 2026, 23:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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